Joel Craig Duncan joined Direct Equity Source in Austin, Texas, as marketing manager in 2024, where he pairs high-net-worth individuals and developers to build real estate asset portfolios spanning self-storage facilities, flex space properties, and RV parks. Since joining the firm, he has funded and developed nine self-storage and flex space properties, and he manages contract negotiations and client relations for the company. Duncan previously spent more than four years as vice president of project development at a Rockwall-based private equity firm, where he helped place and fund nearly 20 properties in the self-storage and flex space sectors. He studied business at Texas A&M University and brings that real estate finance background to evaluating projects such as Direct Equity Source’s ground-up developments, including the kind of self-storage build currently underway in Cibolo, Texas. Outside of work, Duncan enjoys boating, fishing, golfing, and competing in the Texas Water Safari canoe race.

Ground-up development means creating a new real estate project through the development process rather than beginning with a completed operating property. The work can include preparing or acquiring a site, testing whether the project is workable, securing approvals, and constructing the property. After construction, the property can move into operations and occupancy over time.

Direct Equity Source works with real estate development opportunities in areas that include self-storage and small-bay warehouse and flex properties. Its current activity includes ground-up flex industrial projects and development involving self-storage and light-industrial properties.

In that context, ground-up development refers to projects that begin before a finished property is operating and must be carried through planning and construction before they can begin serving tenants.

Before construction starts, developers test whether a proposed project appears economically workable. A feasibility review can consider expected demand, competing properties, projected rents or other income, development costs, plans, schedules, and expected property value.

Market analysis may also examine vacancy, new construction, and the rate at which available space is absorbed.

The site itself also requires review. Property due diligence can include ownership and title information, zoning restrictions, easements, environmental conditions, access, physical conditions, and the availability and capacity of utilities.

Environmental review may include a Phase I Environmental Site Assessment or other All Appropriate Inquiries work when that process applies.

A workable concept and suitable site do not automatically make a project ready for construction. Depending on the property and jurisdiction, development may require zoning or land-use approval, site-plan or design review, utility or road approvals, building-plan review, permits, or other government action.

A parcel can therefore be available for purchase yet still need land-use review before the planned facility can be built.

The development plan must then become a detailed construction plan and budget. Hard costs cover physical construction and improvements, while soft costs can include professional services, development expenses, and certain financing or predevelopment costs.

Construction budgets also commonly include contingency amounts for unexpected cost increases or necessary design changes.

Once construction begins, attention shifts from planning to execution. Progress can be checked against plans, specifications, schedules, and budgets, while architects, engineers, inspectors, and other project participants document completed work.

Site inspections and cost reviews can also show whether construction remains consistent with project requirements and whether the remaining budget is still adequate.

Opening the property does not necessarily mean development has reached its operating endpoint. Lease-up is the period in which a newly available property attracts tenants and builds occupancy.

Stabilization comes later, when occupancy and operations have reached a more established level after reasonable exposure to the market. A completed building can therefore be open to customers while occupancy is still developing.

Ground-up projects can also depart from their original assumptions. Construction delays, cost overruns, change orders, revisions to plans, slower absorption, or longer lease-up periods can change the schedule or budget.

Approval processes can also affect the time and cost needed to move a project toward completion.

A property can reach one development milestone without reaching the next. At a Direct Equity Source self-storage project in Cibolo, Texas, the first phase had opened and reached about 50 percent occupancy while the property was still in lease-up and another development phase was being prepared.

Opening, lease-up, and stabilization therefore mark different stages of a ground-up property’s progress, even after construction has produced a usable facility.

About Joel Craig Duncan

Joel Craig Duncan is a Texas-based real estate professional who joined Direct Equity Source in Austin as marketing manager in 2024, pairing high-net-worth individuals and developers on self-storage, flex space, and RV park portfolios. He previously served more than four years as vice president of project development at a Rockwall-based private equity firm, where he placed and funded nearly 20 properties. A graduate of Texas A&M University, Duncan also focuses on private real estate equity, passive investments, and cash-flow properties.