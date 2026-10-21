Forgot Your Demat Account Details? Here’s What You Can Do

Losing demat account information is very usual. This could be because of your changing your mobile number or losing your login ID and even not having the same email id that was provided at the time of registration. There are ways to recover your account in a couple of steps, depending on what information you have lost.

Which Details Can You Forget?

Before you start, work out what is missing. You may not remember your broker’s login ID, your password, your registered mobile number or email address, your demat account number, or even the name of your broker.

Your demat account number has 16 characters. With CDSL, it is a 16-digit number. With NSDL, it starts with an eight-character DP ID that begins with “IN”, followed by an eight-digit client ID. You can usually find these details in your welcome email, account opening documents, holding statements and contract notes.

If you opened your account through a demat account opening app, look for recovery options on the official login or support screen of that app. Never share your password, PIN or one-time password (OTP) with anyone who offers to help you recover your account.

Steps to Recover Your Demat Account Details

1. Search your email and messages

Search your inbox for words such as “welcome”, “client ID”, “demat account” or “account opening”. Check your SMS history too, as brokers often send alerts and confirmations. Contract notes are also useful, because they show your broker’s name and your client code.

2. Use the “Forgot Password” option

If you remember your login ID but not your password, open the broker’s official app or website. Select “Forgot Password” on the login screen. You may need to enter your registered mobile number, email address, PAN or client ID, and then confirm your identity with an OTP. After that, you can set a new password.

If your registered mobile number is no longer active, contact the broker’s support team. You may need to update your contact details, which usually involves identity verification.

3. Contact your depository participant

In case you are unaware of your login ID and/or client ID, you should reach out to the broker or DP via its official helpline. Make sure you take the number or e-mail from either the official website, the app or even an earlier contract note. Do not use the number found via search results or other sources as they could be misleading.

It is possible that the support team will first ask for some form of identity verification from you before sharing your ID. Make sure you have your PAN handy.

4. Check your account statements

Your DP sends holding and transaction statements, and these usually show your account number, name and holdings. You can find them in your email or in the reports section of the broker’s website or app.

What If You Forgot Which Broker You Used?

Sometimes the problem is not the password but the provider. You may have opened an account years ago and never used it again. Old emails, bank statements and contract notes can help. Annual maintenance charges debited from your bank account may also point to the broker.

A consolidated account statement (CAS) can help as well. NSDL and CDSL send it to investors by email or post, based on PAN. It lists the demat accounts and mutual fund folios linked to your PAN, along with the names of the DPs. If you have not received one, you can contact the depository through its official website.

Please note that an account left unused for a long time may be marked inactive. In that case, you may need to submit a request or update your KYC to reactivate it.

Demat Account and Trading Account: What Is the Difference?

A demat account holds your shares and other securities in electronic form. A trading account lets you place buy and sell orders on the stock exchange. The two are usually linked, along with a bank account, but they serve different purposes.

If you cannot log in to your demat trading account, first find out where the problem lies. It may be your trading platform login, or it may be access to your demat account details. Your shares stay safe in your demat account even when you cannot log in to the trading platform.

How to Stay Safe During Recovery

Use only the official app, website or customer care number of your broker.

Never share your OTP, password or PIN, even with someone who claims to be from support.

Keep your mobile number and email address up to date with your broker.

If your broker does not solve the problem, you can file a complaint on SEBI’s SCORES portal.

Conclusion

Not remembering the details of your demat account doesn’t mean that you’ve lost your investments. Look into your old email, use the ‘password reset’ option, and get in touch with your broker through proper channels. Consolidated account statement may be useful to locate your provider.

In case of need for a fresh start, you may consider 5paisa, which provides a platform on its app, through which you may open a demat account and manage your investments from there.