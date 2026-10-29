How to Choose a Laboratory Information System

Most labs don’t shop for a new LIS until something breaks. Maybe the current vendor stopped updating the product. Maybe the lab added molecular testing and the old system can’t keep up. Or maybe the staff simply got tired of keeping a spreadsheet next to the software just to know where a slide went.

Whatever the trigger, the decision deserves more time than it usually gets. An LIS runs specimen tracking, case assignment, reporting, interfaces, and billing. Labs tend to live with their choice for seven to ten years, and switching later hurts. A little extra care up front goes a long way.

Know What Kind of Lab You Run

This sounds obvious, but plenty of labs skip it. A system that works beautifully for a hospital chemistry department can feel clumsy in an anatomic pathology lab. Clinical platforms handle numeric results from analyzers well. Pathology needs something else entirely: blocks, slides, recuts, special stains, narrative diagnoses, synoptic reports, and addenda.

If your lab handles surgical pathology, cytology, molecular work, or veterinary cases, look for a vendor that built its product for that work. Ask how many of their customers look like you. If the answer is vague, keep looking.

Walk a Case Through Your Lab First

Before any demo, grab a sample case and trace its path through your lab on paper. Start at accessioning and end at the final bill. Write down every point where someone types the same information twice, checks a second screen, or relies on memory to catch a problem.

That list becomes your most useful tool in the whole process. Vendors love to run the same scripted demo for every prospect. Hand them your case instead and ask them to show you exactly how their system would handle it. You will learn more in that hour than in a week of reading brochures.

The Features That Actually Matter

Every LIS checks the basic boxes on a feature list. The differences show up in how well those features work day to day.

Start with specimen tracking. Barcodes should follow each specimen, block, and slide through processing so staff can find anything quickly and mislabeling becomes much harder. Then look at case management. A good system routes work to the right pathologist automatically, flags rush cases, and alerts staff when something is missing, like a stain that never got ordered.

Reporting deserves a close look from your pathologists, not just your lab manager. They should test the templates, the synoptic tools, and how the system handles amendments. If they hate the reporting screen, they will fight the system for years.

Interfaces cause more delays than almost anything else in an LIS project. Ask each vendor which EHRs, billing platforms, and reference labs they already connect with, how long new interfaces usually take, and who fixes them when they break. Finally, check how the system captures charges. Clean charge capture at the case level protects revenue that labs quietly lose every month.

Think About Digital Pathology Now

Your lab may not scan a single slide this year. That’s fine. But the lab management system you pick today will still be running when you do, so it needs a real plan for digital pathology.

Ask vendors where slide images will live. Some systems hand images off to a separate image management system (IMS) and match them back to cases through an interface. Others keep the case and its images in one record inside the LIS. The second approach means fewer handoffs and less risk of a slide landing on the wrong case. Also ask whether you can keep your current scanners and roll out digital work gradually, one site or specialty at a time. These are the critical questoins to keep in mind when searching for an LIS provider.

Cloud or On-Premises

On-premises systems give you direct control, but your IT team owns the servers, backups, and upgrades. Cloud systems move most of that work to the vendor and make remote access much easier, which matters a lot if your pathologists read from multiple locations or from home.

Neither option is automatically right. Ask about security practices, uptime history, and who owns your data if you ever leave.

Vet the Company Behind the Software

Software gets you through the demo. The vendor gets you through the next decade. Ask who will lead your implementation and how long similar projects have taken. Find out what training looks like for pathologists and for bench staff, since they need very different things.

Then call references, and pick labs close to yours in size and specialty. Ask them what went wrong during go-live, not just what went right. Ask how fast support responds when something breaks on a Friday afternoon. Their answers will tell you more than any sales deck.

If you need help building a shortlist, a roundup of the best laboratory information system vendors can show you which companies focus on which types of labs before you spend time on demos.

Look Past the License Fee

The quote you receive rarely reflects the full cost. Add up implementation, interfaces, data migration, training, and ongoing support. Then estimate the staff time your own team will spend on the project. A cheaper system that needs heavy customization or extra manual work can easily cost more over its lifetime.

Also ask how pricing changes as you grow. Some vendors charge by case volume, others by user or by site. Know which model you’re signing up for before you commit to a provider.

Choose the System That Fits

There’s no single best LIS for every lab. The right choice fits your specialty, handles your real workflow without workarounds, connects cleanly to the systems around it, and has room for where your lab is headed. Do the homework, test vendors against your own cases, and talk to the people already using the product. That process takes longer than signing the first good-looking proposal, but your staff will feel the difference every single day.