Should You Increase Your ULIP Premium Every Year Or Keep It Fixed?

You set your ULIP premium a few years ago, back when the amount felt meaningful. Your income has grown since then, and that same premium now looks a little small next to what you earn. So a question surfaces: should you raise it each year, or leave it exactly where it is?

Both approaches have a case, and the right answer depends less on the product than on your income and your discipline. Let’s break down what actually changes when you increase your premium, and when keeping it fixed is the smarter move.

So Should You Raise It Or Leave It?

You don’t have to choose between a rigid annual hike and standing still. The most sensible route for most people is to keep a comfortable base premium fixed, and add more in the years you can genuinely afford it.

That way your commitment stays sustainable, but your investment still grows as your income does. Locking yourself into an automatic increase you might not manage every year is the trap to avoid.

What Happens If You Keep The Premium Fixed?

You get simplicity and predictability, which is worth something. A fixed premium is easy to budget for and never surprises you, and if your income is uneven, that stability matters.

The downside is that it is quieter. Inflation slowly shrinks what that fixed amount is really worth, so a premium that felt significant at 30 can feel trivial by 45. Left untouched for decades, a fixed contribution can leave your final corpus smaller than your later income could easily have supported.

Why Might Increasing It Help?

Because your capacity to invest usually rises over time, and a growing contribution puts that to work. As you earn more, adding more keeps your savings in step with your income instead of letting lifestyle creep absorb every raise.

There’s a compounding angle too. Money added earlier has longer to grow, so raising your contribution sooner rather than later can lift your ulip returns meaningfully over a long horizon. The calculator makes this easy to see, and comparing a fixed premium against a rising one shows how much more your ULIP returns could build over time.

If your income is growing, it might be a wonderful time to consider gently putting more of those resources to work for your future.

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Do You Have To Increase The Regular Premium?

No, and this is where people get confused. The base regular premium you signed up for is usually fixed for the policy term, you can’t simply dial it up and down each year on a whim.

The flexible way to invest more is through top-ups, extra amounts you add over and above your regular premium. So “increasing your premium” in practice usually means topping up in good years, while your committed base stays steady and manageable.

How Do Top-Ups Work?

A top-up is a lump sum you put into the policy on top of your regular premium, usually whenever you have spare money, like after a bonus or a strong year. It goes into your chosen funds and grows alongside the rest, boosting your ULIP returns without raising your fixed commitment.

A few rules are worth knowing. Top-up amounts often carry their own lock-in period, and they count toward your total annual premium, which matters for tax. For ULIPs from 1 February 2021, if your total premium across the year, top-ups included, crosses Rs 2.5 lakh, the maturity may lose its tax exemption. The premium also needs to stay within 10% of the sum assured for the payout to remain tax-free. So top up freely, but keep an eye on those thresholds.

How Much Should You Increase By, If You Do?

There’s no fixed rule for this, and you don’t need one. A sensible guide is to raise what you invest roughly in step with your income, or at least enough to offset inflation, so your contribution holds its real value instead of shrinking a little every year.

The key is to keep it comfortable. A modest top-up you can repeat year after year is worth far more than an ambitious one you make once and never again. Tie any increase to money you genuinely have spare, a raise, a bonus, a strong quarter, rather than to some target figure you feel you ought to hit. Small and repeatable beats big and one-off.

Which Approach Suits You?

If your income is steady and rising, leaning toward increasing, mostly through top-ups, tends to build a bigger pot and keeps pace with inflation. Running your numbers through a calculator, and seeing the projected ULIP returns under each approach, usually makes the case for yourself.

If your income is irregular or tight, a fixed premium you can always meet is the safer path, with the odd top-up only when a good year allows. There’s no universally right choice here, just the one that matches how reliably the money comes in.

What If Your Income Drops After You’ve Been Increasing?

This is exactly why the top-up route beats a rigid annual hike. Because top-ups are optional, a lean year simply means you skip them, and you’re only ever obliged to pay your base regular premium, the amount you already knew you could manage.

That built-in flexibility is the whole point. You get to invest more when times are good, without signing up to keep doing it when they aren’t. A committed automatic increase, by contrast, can turn into a burden the moment your income dips, and forcing a higher premium in a bad year is how policies end up lapsing. Keeping the increases voluntary keeps you in control.

The Bottom Line

Increasing your ULIP premium and keeping it fixed aren’t really opposites. Keep a base premium you can comfortably sustain, then top up in the years you can afford more, and you get the discipline of a fixed commitment with the growth of a rising one. A fixed premium alone is simpler but can fall behind inflation and your income over time. Adding more when you can, and watching the tax thresholds as you do, is usually what lifts your ULIP returns without stretching your budget.

Charges, limits, and tax rules vary by plan and change over time, and ULIP returns are market-linked and not guaranteed. Terms and conditions apply, so check your policy wording and consider speaking to an adviser before you decide.



