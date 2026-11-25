Allocation of spare money involves more than just selecting a place to use or invest the money. There are some people who like to use their credit card and get rewarded for it with points and cash back. Some other people might want to set aside some money in the form of gold through the internet. While both these choices have advantages, the purpose of each is different from that of the other.

Understanding Credit Card Rewards

The credit card enables individuals to pay for goods and services through an approved line of credit. Rewards such as point accumulation, rebates, and discounts are offered based on the kind of credit card and terms of use.

These rewards may help lower the actual cost of the purchase made through the credit card. However, rewards should not be the sole consideration while selecting a credit card.

Some common benefits include:

Reward points: Users earn points on eligible purchases, which may be redeemed for products, vouchers or other benefits.

Users earn points on eligible purchases, which may be redeemed for products, vouchers or other benefits. Cashback: Certain cards offer a percentage of the transaction value as cashback on selected spending categories.

Certain cards offer a percentage of the transaction value as cashback on selected spending categories. Shopping discounts: Partner merchants may provide special offers and discounts to cardholders.

Partner merchants may provide special offers and discounts to cardholders. Travel benefits: Some cards offer benefits such as airport lounge access, travel discounts or air miles.

How Does a Gold Saving App Work?

A gold saving app allows individuals to purchase digital gold through an online platform. Instead of purchasing jewellery or coins, users can buy gold in smaller quantities according to their available budget.

A gold saving app may offer features such as:

Small investment amounts: Users can purchase gold according to the minimum amount supported by the platform.

Users can purchase gold according to the minimum amount supported by the platform. Digital tracking: The purchased gold quantity and transaction details can be viewed online.

The purchased gold quantity and transaction details can be viewed online. Convenient purchases: Individuals can buy gold without visiting a jewellery store.

Individuals can buy gold without visiting a jewellery store. Flexible contributions: Users can make purchases at different intervals, depending on their savings plans.

Users can make purchases at different intervals, depending on their savings plans. Redemption options: Depending on the provider, users may be able to sell their digital gold or request physical delivery.

Credit Card Rewards vs Gold Savings: Key Differences

Although both options can provide financial benefits, their purposes are different. Credit card rewards are linked to spending, whereas gold savings involve purchasing an asset.

Factor Credit card rewards Gold savings Primary purpose Benefits on eligible spending Building gold holdings Financial requirement Credit facility Available funds Potential benefit Cashback, points and discounts Possible appreciation in gold value Risk Interest and additional charges if dues are unpaid Fluctuations in gold prices Liquidity Depends on available credit and repayment terms Depends on selling and redemption conditions Additional costs Annual fees and applicable charges GST, platform spreads and other applicable charges

This comparison shows that the two options should not be treated as direct alternatives. One rewards eligible spending, while the other provides exposure to gold prices.

Where Should You Allocate Your Spare Money?

The decision depends on your financial priorities and existing commitments.

1. Prioritise Outstanding Credit Card Dues

If you have unpaid credit card balances, clearing them should generally take priority over making additional investments. Interest on revolving credit card balances can be high and may outweigh the potential benefits of rewards or investment returns.

2. Consider Your Short-Term Financial Needs

In case you owe money on your credit cards, paying off such debts is advisable before any other investment. The interest on revolving credit card debt could be very high compared to the gains made through rewards and other investments.

3. Evaluate Your Investment Goals

If you are likely to require the money for any emergencies, keeping it accessible by putting the money into an appropriate savings account could be better than investing in gold.

4. Calculate the Actual Value of Rewards

In case you have enough cash saved for emergencies and you want to diversify your investment, gold could be one of the areas you can invest in.

Can You Use Both Options Together?

Yes, individuals can take advantage of both of the choices for various reasons. For instance, one individual might make use of credit cards for purchasing certain goods while paying off the total balance within the stipulated deadline. In addition, they could invest a bit of their savings in gold.

The crucial thing is not to use borrowed money to invest in gold and to overspend for the purpose of earning rewards each month.

It would also be helpful for them to have an emergency fund before investing the extra money in various things.

Conclusion

These two options have different uses in finance. Rewards help save money in eligible transactions while gold gives a chance to invest in an asset whose value is subject to change due to market situations. This will depend on what debts someone has, how much savings he/she has, and spending behavior. A person needs to compare the cost involved and the risks he/she is taking before investing the surplus amount. Jio Finance offers financial products that allow people to save and get returns to meet their needs.