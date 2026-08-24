6 Tools To Help You Prep for Football Try-Outs

Football tryouts are a make-or-break moment. Coaches are watching everything, from your speed and agility to your strength and your ability to handle the fundamentals.

Whether you’re gunning for a spot on your high school varsity squad or trying to move up the depth chart, the preparation you put in during the weeks beforehand is what separates the players who make the team from those who don’t. The good news is that you don’t need a professional training facility to prepare effectively.

With the right tools and a smart plan, you can build the speed, endurance, and explosiveness coaches are looking for. Supporting your body with recovery gear like Copper Fit compression gear is part of the equation, too, since staying healthy through intense training is just as important as the training itself. Here are six tools to help you prep.

1. Agility Ladder

If there’s one piece of equipment that belongs in every football player’s training kit, it’s the agility ladder. Football is a game of quick feet, rapid direction changes, and explosive first steps, and the agility ladder trains all of it.

Tryout drills are specifically designed to measure your speed, agility, and lower-body quickness, so practicing ladder drills builds exactly the athleticism coaches evaluate. Work on drills like the two-feet-in shuffle, lateral movements, and in-and-out patterns to sharpen your footwork. Just 10 to 15 minutes of ladder work a few times a week makes a noticeable difference in how fluid and coordinated you look on the field.

2. Speed and Agility Cones

Cones are simple, cheap, and incredibly versatile. They let you set up sprint markers, shuttle runs, zigzag drills, and countless agility patterns that mimic the exact movements you’ll perform at tryouts.

Set up a course and practice sprinting, planting, and changing direction at full speed. The classic pro agility shuttle, sprinting between markers set five yards apart, is a common tryout measurement, so drilling it beforehand gives you a real edge. Cones let you replicate these tests at home, so nothing catches you off guard on tryout day.

3. Resistance Bands

Resistance bands are one of the most effective tools for building explosive strength without heavy equipment. They add resistance to sprints, lateral movements, and strength exercises, forcing your muscles to work harder and building the power you need for those short, intense bursts football demands.

Since the average football play lasts only about five seconds, training should focus on short bursts of intense effort. Resistance bands are perfect for this kind of anaerobic training, helping you develop the explosive first-step quickness that gets you off the line and to the ball faster than your competition.

This might seem obvious, but having your own football to practice with is essential, especially for skill-position players. Whether you’re a quarterback working on your throwing accuracy, a receiver catching passes, or a running back practicing ball security, repetition with a full-sized football builds the muscle memory that shows up at tryouts.

Every player should focus on good fundamentals like footwork, accuracy, and mechanics. Spend time each day handling the ball, whether that’s throwing against a wall, catching passes from a friend, or practicing handoffs. The players who look most natural with the ball are the ones who’ve put in countless reps beforehand.

5. Jump Rope

The humble jump rope is one of the best conditioning tools available, and it’s perfect for football prep. It builds cardiovascular endurance, improves foot speed, develops coordination, and strengthens your calves and ankles, all while being easy to do anywhere.

Jumping rope is a form of anaerobic, high-intensity exercise that translates directly to the explosive demands of football. Adding a few minutes of jump rope to your training sessions improves your conditioning so you don’t gas out during the intense, repeated efforts that tryouts require. It’s also excellent for developing the light, quick feet that help on both offense and defense.

6. Compression and Recovery Gear

Training hard is only half the battle. Recovering well is what allows you to train consistently without breaking down. This is where compression sleeves, recovery gear, and proper hydration come in, as intense preseason training in the summer heat puts real stress on your muscles and joints.

Compression gear helps support your muscles and aid circulation during and after workouts, while proper recovery practices keep you healthy enough to train at full intensity. Remember to stretch before every session, cool down afterward, and stay hydrated, especially when working out in hot weather. Showing up to tryouts injured or overtrained undoes weeks of hard work.

Show Up Ready

Football tryouts reward preparation. The players who make the team are usually the ones who put in focused, intentional work when no one is watching.

With these seven tools and a consistent plan, you can build the speed, strength, endurance, and skills that catch a coach’s eye. Start early, train smart, recover well, and walk onto that field on tryout day knowing you did everything you could to be ready.