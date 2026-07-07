Securing your company property at night requires an entirely different solution than during the day. During the day, you have people on the floor, on-site security personnel, cameras, and more. At night, however, things change. Fewer people and a lack of activity can lead to unwanted behavior. This can include rough sleeping, vandalism, or even outright burglary.

Are the threats non-existent during the daytime? No, but night offers that cover of darkness that encourages anti-social behavior, and staffing night security officers can run up into the thousands, if not tens of thousands.

That’s why it’s time to reduce your night security costs with one of these top anti-loitering devices:

Anti-Loitering Devices: An Overview

It’s perfectly okay to want to stop rough sleeping. While rough sleepers don’t necessarily cause harm to your property, they can loiter during daytime hours, disrupting your business or making your customers feel unsafe. There’s also a greater chance that garbage and other unwanted items will pile up. Even urinating on your property at night can impact your operations during the day.

Top Three Anti-Loitering Devices to Secure Your Business at Night

Mosquito Loitering Solutions

The best anti-loitering device on the market is the original one, the Mosquito MK4 from Mosquito Loitering Solutions. This all-in-one device is robust, designed to be completely weatherproof and fireproof, and is also very customizable. You can:

Adjust the frequency to suit teens specifically during daytime, and all ages during night.

Connect the MK4 to a motion detector, timer, or camera, giving you multiple ways to trigger the sound deterrent without leaving it on all night.

Limit noise thanks to the built-in automatic shutoff, which makes it ideal for businesses in residential areas, allowing you to protect your business at night discreetly.

ABC Fire & Security

Another popular option on the market is the ABC Fire & Security, which has a range of up to 100 square meters that could suit large properties, including parking lots, warehouses, and the like. It edmits135db while being fairly budget-friendly. However, on the flip side, it only emits frequencies between 16 and 17 kHz, which limits its use to disrupting teen vandalism, like graffiti, rather than stopping rough sleeping among anyone over the age of 25 who may not be able to hear the higher-frequency sounds. The casing is also not weatherproof to the same standard as the Mosquito MK4, meaning it’s at risk of breaking down or malfunctioning over time due to rain and other ambient conditions.

Brocott

Brocott’s most popular device, the BCT017, is another cost-effective option if you need to protect a large area up to 50 square meters and don’t have the right infrastructure in place for more targeted solutions. It’s also available under other retailers (like Best Ultrasonics), allowing you to price compare before buying.

While Brocott itself offers limited information, Best Ultrasonics lists the device as having a fixed frequency of 16.5 kHz, which is great for dispersing young people but limits your ability to discourage older adults from loitering.