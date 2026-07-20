The End of Commodity Businesses: Why Every Company Is Being Forced to Become a Story Company

For decades, businesses could win simply by offering a good product at a fair price. A ring was a ring. A cruise was a cruise. A website was a website. As long as the basics worked, customers had little reason to look elsewhere or care much about who they bought from. That era is quietly coming to an end. Today, nearly identical products sit side by side online, often just a click apart, and price alone rarely decides who wins the sale anymore. Being good enough is no longer enough to stand out.

This change did not happen overnight. It built up slowly as more businesses entered nearly every market, more products became available at similar quality levels, and comparison shopping became second nature to almost every buyer. What once felt like a small shift in customer behavior has become a defining force reshaping how companies compete, forcing even the most traditional industries to rethink what actually makes them different.

What has changed is not the products themselves, but how much choice customers now have and how quickly they can compare it all. A search for wedding rings, funeral planning, or an Antarctic cruise returns dozens of nearly identical options within seconds. When everything looks the same on paper, customers stop asking which option is cheapest and start asking which company they actually trust and connect with. That shift, from comparing features to comparing feelings, is exactly why storytelling has become a business necessity rather than a marketing nice to have.

This trend touches far more industries than most people realize. It is easy to assume storytelling only matters for fashion brands or creative agencies, but the truth is much bigger. Jewelers, funeral homes, travel companies, and even software platforms are all discovering that the businesses pulling ahead are the ones treating every customer interaction as part of a larger story, not just a transaction to complete. Customers are not simply buying a product anymore. They are buying into a feeling, a memory, or a moment they want to remember.

Even industries that seem far removed from emotion, like software or manufacturing, are feeling this same pressure. A website builder or a jewellery maker might seem worlds apart from a funeral home or a travel company, yet all four are learning the same lesson at the same time. Customers can tell the difference between a business that genuinely understands their story and one that is simply going through the motions, and that difference is increasingly what decides where they spend their money.

This shift also reflects a deeper truth about how people make decisions today. Buyers have more access to reviews, comparisons, and alternatives than ever before, which means trust has become the real currency of modern business. A compelling story builds that trust faster than a spec sheet or a price comparison ever could. Businesses that understand this are not abandoning quality or value. They are simply recognizing that quality alone no longer explains why someone chooses them over a nearly identical competitor down the road.

Storytelling Turns Products Into Experiences

Nowhere is this shift clearer than in industries built around some of life’s most personal moments. A wedding ring, a funeral, or a once in a lifetime trip are never just transactions. They are memories customers carry with them for years, which means the businesses behind those moments need to think and act differently than a typical retailer selling identical items in bulk.

Even for businesses that seem more practical on the surface, like website platforms, the same principle applies. A website is often the very first impression a customer forms of a company, which means it is also one of the first places a brand’s story gets told, or lost entirely.

Itamar Haim, SEO Strategist at Elementor, has spent his career helping businesses turn generic websites into platforms that actually tell a brand’s real story.

“Every website used to look the same, built from templates that told buyers nothing about who they were choosing. At Elementor, we help businesses turn their website into a real story, not just a digital brochure. Our AI Site Planner alone has helped thousands of small businesses launch a site that actually reflects their brand from day one. When your website tells a story, visitors remember you long after they close the tab.”

This same principle plays out clearly in industries built around deeply personal milestones, where the product itself is far less important than the meaning behind it. Ben Hathaway, Owner of Wedding Rings UK, comes from three generations of jewellery makers and has built his business around honoring the personal stories behind every ring.

“Anyone can sell a gold band, but very few people can sell a piece of someone’s actual love story. My grandfather started this trade, and I still watch couples cry happy tears over a ring we designed just for them. One couple asked us to hide their proposal date inside the metal, and that tiny detail meant everything to them. A ring is never just jewellery, it is the one object that carries a story for a lifetime.”

Even the Hardest Industries Are Becoming Story Driven

Some industries seem unlikely candidates for storytelling at first glance, yet they may need it the most. Funeral planning and expedition travel both involve major life moments, heavy emotion, and decisions people often make only once. Businesses in these spaces are discovering that listening closely to a customer’s story, rather than simply processing their order, is what actually builds lasting trust.

Paul Jameson, Founder & Executive Chairman of Aura Funerals, built his company after his own diagnosis with motor neurone disease, proving that even one of the most difficult industries can be transformed by focusing on real stories rather than routine service.

“I started Aura after my own diagnosis because families deserve more than a generic, forgettable service at the hardest moment of their lives. We help every family tell the real story of the person they lost, not just process paperwork and move on. That approach helped Aura become the fastest growing funeral business in the UK within just a few years. Even in an industry built on tradition, the businesses that listen to real stories are the ones families trust most.”

Travel is another industry where storytelling has quietly become essential, especially for once in a lifetime destinations where the trip itself becomes part of someone’s personal history. Marco Sancho, CEO of Polar Cruises and Tours, leads Antarctic and South American expeditions built around matching each traveler’s story to the right journey rather than simply selling a seat on a ship.

“Antarctica sells itself, but the trip that actually changes someone’s life is built on story, not just scenery. We spend hours learning a traveler’s pace, curiosity, and comfort level before we ever suggest a single ship or route. One family told us their trip felt less like a vacation and more like the chapter they had been waiting their whole life to write. Our role at Voyagers is to turn a bucket list destination into a story worth telling for decades.”

The Lesson Every Business Needs to Learn

These four stories come from strikingly different industries, from website building to jewellery to funeral planning to Antarctic expeditions. Yet they all point toward the exact same conclusion. In a world where products increasingly look alike, the businesses pulling ahead are the ones willing to treat every customer as part of a story worth telling, not just a sale worth closing. This shift is not about clever marketing tricks or catchy slogans. It is about genuinely understanding what a purchase means to the person making it.

Businesses that ignore this shift risk becoming invisible, blending into a sea of identical options that customers scroll past without a second thought. Meanwhile, the companies embracing storytelling are building something far more valuable than a single sale. They are building relationships, memories, and loyalty that no competitor can copy by simply lowering their price. As more industries face this same pressure, the lesson becomes impossible to ignore. Every business, no matter how ordinary its product may seem, has a story worth telling, and the ones who tell it well are the ones customers choose to remember.

The path forward is not complicated, even if it takes real effort to follow. It starts with genuinely listening to customers, paying attention to what a purchase actually means in their life, and building that understanding into every part of the business, from the website to the showroom floor to the final delivery. Companies willing to make that effort will not just survive the end of the commodity era. They will define what comes next.