How to Choose Electronic Locks for Your Business: A 5-Step Buyer’s Checklist

Most business owners do not think much about their door hardware until something goes wrong. A key goes missing. A former employee still has a copy. Someone props open a side door during a busy shift and forgets about it. Small problems like these add up, and they are usually a sign that a mechanical lock system has reached the end of its useful life.

Switching to electronic locks is one of those upgrades that sounds simple until you start shopping for one. The market is crowded. Every manufacturer claims their product is secure, smart, and easy to install. Some of that is marketing noise. The good news is that with a structured approach, you can cut through the confusion and end up with a system that fits your business instead of working against it.

This checklist breaks the decision into five steps. Work through them in order and you will avoid the most common, and most expensive, buying mistakes.

Step 1: Map Your Doors Before You Shop for Anything

This is the step almost everyone skips, and it is the one that matters most.

Walk your building and make a list of every door you might want to secure. For each door, note a few details. Is it a interior or exterior door? What is it made of, wood, hollow metal, glass, aluminum framing? Does it currently have a mortise lock, a cylindrical bored lock, or something older? Which direction does it swing, and does it have a panic bar for emergency exit?

The reason this matters is that lock hardware is not one-size-fits-all. A keypad deadbolt that works fine on a back office door may be completely wrong for a glass storefront entrance. Fire-rated doors and emergency exit routes also carry code requirements in many jurisdictions, and the wrong lock can put you out of compliance.

While you are at it, think about who uses each door and how often. A storage room accessed twice a day has very different needs than a main entrance that hundreds of people pass through every morning. High-traffic doors need hardware rated for heavy use, and the cheapest option on the shelf will usually fail there first.

By the end of this step you should have a short list of doors grouped by type and usage. That list becomes your shopping guide.

Step 2: Pick the Credential Type That Matches How Your Team Actually Works

Electronic locks verify identity in a few common ways: PIN codes, RFID cards or fobs, smartphone apps (often called mobile credentials), and biometrics such as fingerprints. There is no single best option. There is only the option that fits how your people behave day to day.

PIN codes are cheap and simple. Everyone knows how to type a code. The downside is that codes get shared, written on sticky notes, and passed along to people who should not have them. If you go with codes, plan on changing them regularly and give different codes to different groups when the system allows it.

Cards and fobs are the workhorse choice for businesses with more than a handful of employees. They are fast, they work well with time-tracking integrations, and deactivating a lost card takes seconds. The tradeoff is the ongoing cost of issuing and replacing physical credentials.

Mobile credentials are growing fast, and for good reason. People carry their phones everywhere already, and a credential that lives in an app cannot be quietly copied at a hardware store the way a brass key can. The catch is that not every workforce carries phones on the job floor, and some employees will resist installing a work app on a personal device. Have a fallback plan for those cases.

Biometrics sound appealing but come with privacy considerations and higher costs. They make the most sense in areas where security needs to be airtight, such as server rooms or records storage, rather than across an entire building.

Many businesses end up with a mix. Cards at the main entrance, codes on low-risk interior doors, and something stronger on the room where the servers live. That is a perfectly reasonable outcome.

Step 3: Decide Between Standalone Locks and a Networked System

Here is where budget and ambition meet.

A standalone electronic lock stores its own user list and runs on batteries. You program it at the door. These are affordable, install quickly, and work well for small businesses with a few doors and low staff turnover. The limitation is management overhead. If you have ten standalone locks and an employee leaves, you may be walking to ten doors to remove their access.

A networked system connects your locks to a central platform, usually through your existing network, a wireless mesh, or a dedicated controller. You manage everything from one dashboard. You can revoke access instantly, see who entered which door and when, and set schedules, for example, letting cleaning crews in only on Tuesday evenings. This is what people usually mean when they talk about access control, and it is the direction most growing businesses eventually take.

The honest advice is this: if you have more than three or four doors, or staff turnover above a few people a month, start planning for a networked system even if you phase it in gradually. Retrofitting later is more expensive than planning for it now.

One more thing worth checking at this stage: the audit trail. Being able to prove who accessed a door and when is useful for everything from investigating shrinkage to satisfying an insurance claim after a break-in. Not every lock records this history, and it is much easier to buy it up front than to add it later.

Step 4: Ask the Security Questions Vendors Do Not Volunteer

Every product page mentions encryption. Few explain what it actually protects or how updates get handled. Before you commit, ask these questions in writing.

How are credentials protected against cloning? Older RFID technologies can be copied with cheap hardware, so look for current standards rather than legacy formats.

What happens when the power or internet goes out? A good system fails in a way that keeps the door secure but still allows safe exit. Ask specifically about battery backup and offline operation.

How are firmware updates delivered, and for how long will this product receive them? A lock is a small computer, and an abandoned computer is a liability. Vendors with a clear support timeline are telling you something important about their product.

Can the system be integrated with what you already own? If you run particular camera software, an alarm panel, or a workforce management tool, check compatibility early. Integration is where electronic locks go from convenient to genuinely powerful.

You do not need to become a security expert overnight. Asking these questions forces vendors to be specific, and the quality of the answers tells you a lot.

Step 5: Budget for the Full Lifecycle, Not Just the Hardware

The sticker price is the least useful number in this entire decision.

Your real cost includes installation labor, which varies a lot depending on door condition and wiring needs. It includes credential costs over time, cards, fobs, or license fees for mobile credentials. It includes batteries or power supplies, maintenance, and eventually replacement. Networked systems add software subscription costs, which are usually annual and per-door.

A useful exercise is to estimate a three-year cost for each option you are considering. A cheap standalone lock that needs replacing after eighteen months of heavy use can cost more than a better unit that lasts a decade. Conversely, an elaborate networked platform for a two-door office is money spent on capability you will never touch.

Also check with your insurance provider before you buy. Some insurers offer premium reductions for properties with monitored access control, and a few have specific requirements about what qualifies. A five-minute phone call can occasionally change which product makes the most financial sense.

A Few Final Thoughts

Choosing electronic locks is less about finding the most advanced product on the market and more about matching capability to your actual operation. The five-door law office and the forty-door distribution facility should not be buying the same thing.

Do the door survey first. Pick credentials based on how your people really behave, not how you wish they behaved. Plan for central management if growth is anywhere in your future. Interrogate the security details vendors gloss over. And budget across the full life of the system rather than the day-one invoice.

Get those five things right and the lock you install will quietly do its job for years, which is exactly what good security hardware is supposed to do. The best outcome is the uneventful one: no lost keys, no rekeying bills, no 2 a.m. worry about who still has access to the building. That peace of mind is worth the homework.