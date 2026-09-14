PBTT Corp is a Newburgh, Indiana-based manufacturing company established in 2013 that provides disruptive technology and manufacturing consolidation services to the aerospace, automotive, defense, and energy industries. Built on a philosophy of open communication, professional integrity, and employee welfare, PBTT Corp delivers vertically integrated solutions such as machining, finishing, heat treatment, metal injection molding, and die casting. Its engineering and manufacturing teams also draw on advanced NANOFORM processes to press and optimize proprietary materials for clients across sectors. As a company that commercializes proprietary manufacturing technologies and manages sensitive client data, PBTT Corp has a direct interest in cybersecurity, since safeguarding intellectual property and operational systems is essential to sustaining its value-driven, sustainable manufacturing practices. PBTT Corp’s commitment to safety and training extends naturally to protecting the digital infrastructure that supports its clean technology and advanced manufacturing initiatives across the aerospace, automotive, and energy markets.

ISO Overview of Cybersecurity Threats and Processes

Since 1946, the International Organization for Standards (ISO) has brought together experts from countless global industries to develop and promote standards that uphold safety, quality, and efficiency for numerous products, processes, services, and systems. ISO standards account for virtually every sector of the manufacturing, management, and technology industries, including the rapidly growing field of cybersecurity.

Information has taken on critical importance in the age of big data. For businesses, proprietary and otherwise sensitive data represents significant value, and the value faces a constant onslaught of cyber threats.

In 2026, cybercrime will cost the global business community between $10.5 and $10.8 trillion, according to SentinelOne forecasting. A single data breach costs an organization an average of $4.44 to $4.88 million.

American businesses and small businesses are especially vulnerable: cyberattacks typically cost American companies about $10.22 million, while 60 percent of small businesses go out of business within six months of a severe cyberattack.

Cyber threats take many different forms for international businesses. Email scams cost companies more than $3 billion annually, while instances of ransomware and extortion average losses of $84,000 for small businesses, though total recovery expenses can climb to more than $1.5 million.

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) has provided cybercriminals with many new tools; losses linked to attacks using generative AI approach $1 billion annually.

With these dangers in mind, ISO provides a wealth of resources and insights regarding the latest advances in cybersecurity, including a comprehensive overview of what the dark web is, how it works, and the threat it represents for businesses of all sizes.

The dark web essentially functions as a segment of the internet that users cannot search for using traditional search engines. The dark web allows for comprehensive privacy and anonymity, enabling a depth of illegal transactions and illicit activities.

For businesses, the dark web represents a platform for identity theft and malware, among other scams and cybercrimes.

ISO also guides corporate leaders and small business owners through specific cybercrime processes, such as data masking.

Data is the lifeblood of the digital world, and virtually every online process creates data. This means that individuals and organizations are constantly creating a “data trail” that essentially functions as a list of everything they have done, including the input of sensitive data.

Fortunately, users can implement a series of privacy-enhancing techniques to make it harder for criminals to follow and utilize data trails. This process is known as data masking and is vital to protecting private information.

Effective data masking is challenging, as organizations need to keep data in a usable, authentic state, but at the same time prevent the misuse of information.

Finally, identity management is important when it comes to preserving the validity of user identities and preventing fraudsters from misusing identity credentials to access protected data. Organizations must establish robust identity and access management systems to effectively manage who can access and use information. Important steps include identity creation and maintenance, entitlement management, and identity proofing.

Two-factor authentication is a common example of identity management in action.

These are only a few examples of how ISO helps business professionals around the world understand the threat of cybercrime and the importance of effective cybersecurity measures. Information technology configuration management, intellectual property rights, and threat intelligence are among the other areas of focus.

About PBTT Corp

PBTT Corp is a Newburgh, Indiana-based manufacturing company founded in 2013 that provides disruptive technology and manufacturing consolidation services to the aerospace, automotive, defense, and energy industries. The company delivers vertically integrated solutions, including machining, finishing, heat treatment, metal injection molding, and die casting, supported by advanced NANOFORM processes. PBTT Corp maintains a business culture centered on professional integrity, employee welfare, safety, and training, while emphasizing sustainable, clean manufacturing practices across its growing client base.