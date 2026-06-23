What Foreign Nationals Need to Know About Setting Up a Company in Saudi Arabia in 2026

Saudi Arabia offers more opportunities for foreign investors today than at any prior point in recent history. Vision 2030 has reshaped the investment landscape in ways now tangible at the registration desk: 100% foreign ownership is permitted across most sectors, licensing is handled digitally, and timelines have been compressed considerably. For anyone seriously evaluating setting up a company in Saudi Arabia, the real question is no longer about access. It is about whether each step in the process is handled correctly from the start. That first decision sets the pace for everything that follows.

Why MISA Comes Before Everything Else

Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia is primarily regulated by the Ministry of Investment

of Saudi Arabia (MISA), with company formation and corporate records sitting under the Ministry of Commerce. Every foreign investor must obtain a Foreign Investment License from MISA before any other government registration can proceed. This is a legal prerequisite, not a procedural suggestion. Operating without one exposes a company to penalties and puts its registration at risk of cancellation entirely.

When documentation is submitted accurately through the Invest Saudi portal, processing now takes 3 to 5 business days for most sectors. That speed holds only when the file is complete on the first submission.

Standard documents required include:

Commercial registration of the parent company, legalized and attested as required

Audited financial statements from the home country

Articles of Association, notarized and attested by the Saudi Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Saudi Arabia

Board resolution authorizing the Saudi expansion

Valid passport copies of all shareholder.

All corporate documents must be legalized and translated into Arabic before submission. Any missing attestation or incomplete translation is among the most common reasons for application rejection at this stage.

Which Legal Structure to Choose

Company formation in Saudi Arabia starts with a structural decision that shapes everything downstream, from capital requirements to tax exposure.

Limited Liability Company (LLC)

In 2026, the LLC is the optimal choice for foreign investors, offering 100% ownership in

most sectors and protecting personal assets from corporate liabilities. Accommodating up to 50 partners or a single shareholder, it grants foreign entities the same legal rights as local ones, including full profit repatriation.

Branch of a Foreign Company

A branch operates as a direct extension of the parent company rather than a separate legal entity. Administrative reporting is simpler in some respects, but the absence of a distinct legal personality creates exposure that an LLC avoids. This structure suits multinationals testing the Saudi market before committing to a fully independent subsidiary.

Joint Stock Company (JSC)

Requiring a minimum statutory capital of 500,000 SAR, JSCs suit high-capital firms targeting an eventual Tadawul exchange listing.

Sectors Open to Full Foreign Ownership

MISA categorizes business activities using the ISIC4 classification system and publishes a Negative List of restricted or excluded activities. Outside that list, full foreign ownership is permitted, subject to MISA registration and any sector-specific conditions

Sectors where 100% foreign ownership is currently permitted include:

Manufacturing and industrial activities, with no local partner required.

Information technology and software, with no minimum capital requirement for most IT activities.

Professional and consulting services, including engineering and management advisory firms.

Logistics, freight, warehousing, and supply chain operations.

Healthcare and medical services are subject to licensing by the Ministry of Health, alongside MISA.

Construction and contracting, requiring a Saudi Contractors Authority classification attorney.

Hospitality, tourism, education, and renewable energy, each with relevant ministry approvals.

Wholesale and retail trading permits 100% foreign ownership but requires operations in at least three countries and a significant investment commitment, subject to stricter MISA scrutiny.

Restricted Investment Sectors

Not every sector is open. Upstream oil and gas exploration and production remains reserved for Saudi Aramco and state-designated entities, with foreign participation available only through service contracts, not ownership. Private security and investigation services are restricted to Saudi nationals and Saudi-owned companies. Foreign ownership of real estate in Mecca and Medina is prohibited for non-Muslims, with no exception under current regulations. Law firms, audit firms, and certain regulated professions require a licensed Saudi national partner or principal.

Sector rules are subject to change, and investors must verify their specific activity code with MISA or a qualified Saudi lawyer before filing. Misclassification at this stage is difficult to correct and delays the entire formation process.

The Registration Sequence

The process of registering a company in Saudi Arabia follows a specific order that cannot be rearranged without causing delays.

Confirm the intended business activity is not on MISA’s Negative List.

Select the correct ISIC4 activity code.

Submit the MISA application with all attested and translated documents.

Once the MISA license is issued, apply for the Commercial Registration from the

Ministry of Commerce, which assigns a unique 10-digit CR number.

Register with the Chamber of Commerce.

Register with ZATCA for corporate tax and VAT obligations.

The full process typically takes 4 to 8 weeks, depending on documentation readiness and whether the activity code is correct on first submission.

Ongoing Compliance Obligations

Incorporation is not the finish line. After incorporation, foreign-owned companies must comply with Saudi corporate governance rules, accounting standards, Zakat and tax regulations, and Saudization requirements imposed by labor laws. These obligations continue throughout the company’s existence and are subject to inspection by competent authorities.

Tax Position for Foreign-Owned Entities

Foreign-owned companies pay Corporate Income Tax at 20% on net profits, Zakat at 2.5% on any portion held by Saudi or GCC shareholders, and VAT at 15% on applicable goods and services. There is no personal income tax in Saudi Arabia. For companies operating within Special Economic Zones, the corporate tax rate drops to 5% for up to 20 years, and withholding tax on profit repatriation is waived entirely.

Conclusion

Saudi Arabia’s rules for foreign business entry in 2026 are clearer, faster, and more investor-friendly than they have historically been. The pathway is well-defined, but the detail within each stage matters considerably. Activity code selection, sector eligibility verification, document attestation, and post-incorporation compliance are areas where errors carry real consequences. Company formation in Saudi Arabia rewards preparation and penalizes shortcuts. Foreign nationals who have worked with

established advisory firms such as TASC Corporate Services report significantly shorter timelines and fewer regulatory setbacks throughout the process. For investors who want to move quickly without sacrificing compliance, TASC Corporate Services provides the on-ground expertise that translates a well-planned market entry into a live, revenue-generating operation.