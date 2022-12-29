Ten ways to get your BBC iPlayer Streaming Clear

BBC is constantly looking for ways to enhance its digital offerings. iPlayer plays a critical role in how the BBC engages its audience. BBC iPlayer can be used in the UK as a streaming platform. While it’s a fact the platform is exclusively available in the UK, you can employ a VPN service for BBC iPlayer viewed from overseas.

However BBC iPlayer Although it is an amazing service with incredible content, there may be some blurry or slow streaming. This can be frustrating but there are many ways to fix it.

We have highlighted ten methods to fix a blurry BBC iPlayer stream in this blog.

Ten Tips for Streaming Smoothly on BBC iPlayer

These are ten ways to stream seamlessly on BBC iPlayer.

1) Alter iPlayer Streaming Preferences

In order to achieve the best possible audio and video resolution, you should first increase iPlayer’s playback effectiveness to HD. If you reduce the number of playback options, it can result in blurred or distorted vision.

Be aware that choosing the high playback option may result in more data usage. If broadcasting HD takes around 3GB per hour, Ultra HD streaming (4K) will consume approximately 7GB/hour.

2) Give it a minute

Surprised to discover that iPlayer requires at least a minute for its highest quality streaming to work?

To improve the quality of a show you’ve selected to view on iPlayer, it is advisable to wait at least a few minutes. iPlayer can check the speed of your network and adjust its quality as necessary.

Take a second to see if the problem has resolved before you try any other procedures.

2) Deactivate VPN

Another factor contributing to iPlayer’s blurriness is VPNs.

Adding a VPN to your connectivity to iPlayer adds another server. If it isn’t a strong server, you may face issues with the video quality.

The bandwidth of many low-quality and cheap VPN services can be detrimental. It doesn’t matter how fast you connect, or what quality of VPN service you use, your content will still be blurred. Slow VPN Server.

You can switch off the VPN whenever you want to view any iPlayer content. This will allow you to see if there are quality issues.

4) Check if anyone is using iPlayer inside your Home

Your iPlayer is it reliable but unstable at times? Does your family have multiple devices that can stream streaming content?

This could be because your streaming speed is affected by your broadband connection at home.

This is why you should be aware of it. We recommend that you modify your membership or timing plan to address the problem. However, we do not recommend limiting your gadgets or disabling them from streaming on Iplayer.

5) Transfer Your Internet Router

Every wireless network’s operation is affected by the location of its router. The Wi-Fi router should be placed far enough apart that you can use the full potential of your connection.

This could cause blurry streaming by not transmitting your signal correctly. To ensure that the Wi-Fi can reach all your streaming devices, position it as close as you can.

In order to ensure that there is no dry point within the residence, you must invest in items that can increase the network’s effective range, like a range extender. Keep in mind after 25 feet, a router’s effective range will drop drastically.

If you use the iPlayer app on your smartphone, it is important to ensure that it has the most recent version.

iPlayer can sometimes experience bugs or errors, just like any other application. The blurry visual may well be because you’re using an old version of the iPlayer app.

7) Remove the application

Sometimes bugs can be present in newer versions of applications. If blurriness started to occur after upgrading the iPlayer app on your smartphone then it is likely that the problem lies with the current version of the application.

You can reset iPlayer back to its earlier version if you are sure.

8) Turn off your device

It doesn’t matter which device you have, regularly refreshing your browser may be helpful in resolving blurry iPlayer problems.

You can simply close the iPlayer application on your smartphone and press the push button. Test again, and restart your device to confirm that you are able to view high-definition content with no blurriness.

Restart your computer after accessing iPlayer.com via a laptop. Close the web browser. After accessing iPlayer.com, refresh it in the preferred browser. You may need to log in to your account once more to start watching shows or films if you cleared the site’s cache before restarting.

9) Delete Cookies from Netflix Website/App

Clearing the iPlayer app or website cookies can resolve a number of problems, such as blurry streams.

The iPlayer application won’t sign you out if you erase the cookies. Try opening the iPlayer app upon deleting your cache to test whether you’re able to enjoy films in their original resolution without any blurriness.

Try to delete the entire application’s files if deleting the cookie doesn’t work for you.

10) Utilize a Different Internet Browser

Sometimes the bug may be unique to one internet browser. It is possible to switch between internet browsers in this instance.

For instance, let’s say that when using the Safari browser, you are encountering poor viewing resolution of iPlayer. Sign in to the iPlayer account via Chrome or Edge and stream content from iPlayer.

If streaming content via another internet browser is not a problem, it may be the browser. Upgrade your internet browser to resolve this issue.

Try using incognito mode on iPlayer.com, and look for quality problems.

Conclusion

You may fix BBC iPlayer’s blurry streaming video bug by upgrading the application, returning to a previous version, or erasing the site’s cookies and cache. Many people are experiencing this issue lately.

Hopefully, iPlayer can fix this problem by updating to a more recent version with bug fixes.