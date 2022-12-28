How to care for an elderly relative: What can I do?

Care you give will depend on how well the individual is doing and the support they require.

Are they able to stand independently? Do they sleep in bed or are you able to get up on their own? Are they going to other areas? Are they dependent on your assistance to wash their clothes or get ready for bed? This section is appropriate for those who answered "yes" to the questions above. This section will provide practical guidance on providing the best care possible for these people.

How to maintain hygiene

Helping with hygiene can be a great way to show concern for your loved ones’ health and well-being. This is intimate care that can be embarrassing for caregivers who are not experienced. It may sound daunting, but helping someone with their personal hygiene can be a rewarding task. You can improve your relationship.

Proper hygiene care will help prevent irritation and infection and soothe your loved one’s skin. You will give your loved one a sense of comfort, cleanliness, and safety.

For the elderly, skincare

Our skin changes as we age, which you probably already know. The skin is more susceptible as we get older. It is important for older adults to learn how to maintain sensitive skin. Incontinent people should pay attention to their skin as urine and stool can cause it irritation. To avoid infection and irritation, gentle cleansing is recommended. These products have a positive effect on your overall health and well-being. They will make you feel clean, refreshed, happy, healthy, and comfortable. These supplements can also boost self-confidence.

Haut lesions and pressure ulcers

It is important to protect the skin of the elderly from any adverse reactions to urine and feces. These can result in skin damage. Check the condition of your loved one’s skin daily during bathing procedures. If there are signs of damage to the skin, it is important that you take immediate action. You can find useful information on how to care for your skin if you have incontinence.

Pressure ulcers and skin damage can occur if your loved one is constantly in bed. This can be prevented by making sure your loved one changes their position regularly and frequently. It can be treated as a routine. This is a great opportunity to offer a gentle massage, cheer up or just help your body relax from all the pressure that comes with lying down. If you are interested in pressure ulcer prevention, please consult your physician.

Incontinence means

Is the caregiver spending most of their time at home in bed? Is he/she suffering from incontinence or does he/she have it? We suggest that people suffering from incontinence use specific products. There are many options: urological pads, protection for men and women, underpants, diapers, and urinating pads.

Going to bed and getting up

Your back health can suffer if your loved one is unable to move around. Learning safe lifting techniques will help you reduce your risk of injury.

Move around your house

You should support your loved ones who can get around without your assistance. You can keep your loved ones’ moods up and their muscles healthy by getting them moving regularly. Before you begin, make sure you have inspected the house to ensure it’s safe for you to use.

Get enough fluids and eat a healthy diet

Some people believe that their loved ones should drink less water so they have to stop using the toilet as often. But this could lead to more problems. This will cause their urine to be more concentrated, and could pose a danger for their health. Try to persuade them to drink their usual amount of fluids – whenever they feel thirsty.

Attention must also be paid to nutrition. Eaten is more than just a means to replenish your body’s nutrients. It can also be a wonderful opportunity for you to meet new people. You can enjoy quality time with your family and friends. Invite your family or friends to join you for lunch or dinner, share interesting stories and just enjoy each other’s company. You will make a difference in the health and well-being for the caretaker.

Being connected with others

We all love to be hugged, touched and held no matter what age. Being connected to loved ones and friends can be a great thing. People who spend most of their time by themselves are more likely to feel connected.

Experienced caregivers say that spending time together – even doing trivial activities – can improve your loved ones' day.

Ask for assistance immediately

The first thing that experienced caregivers always emphasize is that you do not have to do everything alone – ask for help and support from others. This could be family, friends, community members or social workers.

Is there a special characteristic to the skin of an elderly person?

There is one special aspect of care that directly affects the comfort of your loved ones – it is the care of their skin.

Skin health is very important for each one of us. Your skin health is crucial to your overall happiness and well-being. However, as we get older our skin begins to change and become more vulnerable.

Urinary incontinence can cause irritation, which increases the likelihood of skin infections and dermatitis. More damage can be caused by frequent use of soap or water. Skin can develop an unpleasant odor if it is in close contact with urine.

Find out more information about bladder protection products and other hygiene products that are made for older people.