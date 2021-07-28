ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill at the 2016 Glastonbury Festival (Credit: Ian Gavan / .)

. – Dusty Hill, bassist for rock band ZZ Top, died Wednesday at his home in Houston, Texas, according to a statement on the band’s official website. Hill was 72 years old.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss their steadfast presence, good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental background to the ‘Top’,” wrote surviving band members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard.

ZZ Top began in 1969 as a southern blues-rock band that played clubs in Texas. After Gibbons added Hill and Beard to the lineup, they exploded to national fame with the 1973 hit “La Grange,” a reference to a famous Texas brothel.

ZZ Top’s fame skyrocketed in the 1980s after Hill and Gibbons decided to grow long beards and wear sunglasses on stage, making their MTV music videos for the 1983 album “Eliminator” instantly recognizable. The group kept the same three members for more than 50 years.

Although Gibbons was the lead vocalist for most of the band’s songs, Dusty Hill stepped up to sing “Tush,” one of the band’s early hits.

“We will miss you very much, friend,” Gibbons and Beard said in their statement.