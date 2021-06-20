Zyxel named “Common Vulnerability and Exposure Numbering Authority” | News | Safety

Zyxel has been named “Common Vulnerability and Exposure Numbering Authority (CNA)”, so you join the elite group of vendors recognized by the CVE Program and will improve your safety reporting in the future.

The CVE Program identifies and catalogs security vulnerabilities in hardware and software components worldwide, providing a trusted public outreach activity so that IT professionals, end users, and other stakeholders can take timely action to prevent attacks that exploit these vulnerabilities.

Zyxel, named “Common Vulnerability and Exposure Numbering Authority”.

With this recognition, Zyxel can now assign identification numbers to vulnerabilities that can be discovered related to its products. This will allow the company to directly establish new CVEs and streamline the reporting process.

The Zyxel’s Chief Security Officer, Edward Yu, ensures that receiving authorization is a vote of confidence for the company and will allow users to have even greater confidence in the safety of Zyxel products. “With vulnerabilities increasing year after year, no company can be completely free of vulnerabilities,” Yu says. “What matters is how we address and manage vulnerabilities, and becoming a CNA is hard-earned recognition of how we take these issues seriously and the work we do to address them.”

“We have a dedicated PSIRT team to handle all security vulnerabilities related to the product. We also have a powerful reporting channel and disclosure policy, as well as working with security researchers and the CVE Program to resolve and disclose vulnerabilities to ensure optimal protection for our customers, ”he explains.

Currently only 169 companies from 28 countries have achieved CNA recognition. Zyxel thus joins a small group of brands specialized in networks concerned about security and is one of the first in the SME market to receive authorization.