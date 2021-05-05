Zynga enters into agreement to acquire Chartboost

Acquisition positions Zynga to be the new leader in mobile advertising

Leading platform for mobile advertising and monetization with more than 700 million monthly users

The merged entity brings together world-class content and a proven advertising and monetization platform at scale

The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced the conclusion of a definitive agreement to acquire Chartboost, a leading mobile programmatic monetization and advertising platform. Together with its talented team, Chartboost brings a global audience of more than 700 million monthly users and more than 90 billion monthly ad auctions. Together, Zynga and Chartboost own all the elements of a complete next-generation platform: high-quality content, direct player relationships, powerful reach, and full-stack advertising technology that can be applied to the entire Zynga portfolio of games and Chartboost’s advertising partners.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005215/es/

Zynga Enters Agreement to Acquire Chartboost

Chartboost is a unified advertising platform that includes a Demand Side Platform (DSP) and a Supply Side Platform (SSP), as well as mediation functions through an SDK solution. Using machine learning and data science capabilities, Chartboost assembles world-class inventory, global scale, and audience-based targeting to optimize programmatic advertising and revenue.

“Chartboost is one of the most dynamic discovery and monetization platforms on mobile, and we are extremely pleased to welcome this talented team to our company,” said Frank Gibeau, CEO of Zynga. “By combining Zynga’s portfolio of high-quality games and first-party data with Chartboost’s proven advertising and monetization platform, we will create a new level of audience scale and significantly enhance our competitive advantage in the mobile ecosystem.”

Read more

“We are very excited to partner with Zynga to continue developing and expanding our full-stack advertising platform, which will serve Zynga and the entire mobile ecosystem,” said Rich Izzo, CEO of Chartboost. “Together, we share a vision of a future where a comprehensive advertising, analytics and content platform will accelerate growth for both companies. With Zynga we already feel like family and see them as an extension of our own corporate culture.”

Zynga will acquire 100% of Chartboost for approximately $ 250 million in cash. The final consideration for the anticipated transaction will also include closing adjustments and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

Editor’s note:

The jobs and broadcast resources are available to use at the following link:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/gpdb8lz054j1hnq/AAD-9U4Q99KhwIUMMLkn6YFEa?dl=0

About Zynga

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than 1 billion people have played Zynga franchises, including CSR Racing ™, Empires & Puzzles ™, Merge Dragons! ™, Merge Magic! ™, Toon Blast ™, Toy Blast ™, Words With Friends ™ and Zynga Poker ™. Zynga games are available in more than 150 countries and are played on social platforms and mobile devices around the world. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or on the Zynga blog.

About Chartboost

Chartboost is a top-of-the-line mobile programmatic monetization and advertising platform. Reaching more than 700 million monthly users and generating more than 90 billion monthly ad auctions, Chartboost empowers developers to earn more CPM while connecting sellers with highly engaged audiences through immersive advertising experiences. . Chartboost has more than 100 employees and offices in San Francisco, Beijing, Barcelona and Amsterdam. Visit us at www.chartboost.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that relate to, among other things: the proposed acquisition of Chartboost, Inc. (“Chartboost”); our ability to achieve desired benefits by acquiring Chartboost, including expanding our global audience and advertising business, building a comprehensive next-generation mobile advertising platform, effectively competing in the mobile advertising industry, and utilizing learning features automated and data science to improve programmatic advertising; the purchase price for the acquisition of Chartboost and the term in which the transaction is expected to close. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “projected”, “planned”, “intends”, “will”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “addresses”, “expects”, and statements with the future tense they are generally forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect the current expectations of management. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied. No undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us as of the date mentioned in this document. We do not undertake any obligation to update such statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ are as follows: satisfaction with the closing conditions of the transaction and our ability to promptly close the transaction; our ability to effectively integrate Chartboost and achieve the expected benefits from the transaction; the impact of the announcement of the acquisition on Zynga and Chartboost’s business and operating results and our ability to maintain relationships with business partners; risks of litigation or regulatory action related to the merger and our ability to compete effectively in the mobile advertising industry. You may or may find more information about these risks, uncertainties and assumptions and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), copies of which are available at Access our Investor Relations website at http://investor.zynga.com or the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005215/en/

Contacts

Investor relations:

Rebecca lau

Investors@zynga.com

Relationships with communication media:

Sarah ross

Sarah@zynga.com