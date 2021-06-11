Zverev’s incredible stat in Roland Garros fifth sets

We are already getting used to seeing five-set matches at Grand Slam when he plays Alexander Zverev, so this semifinal of Roland Garros 2021 in view of Stefanos Tsitsipas could not be an exception. There is a fact that plays in favor of the German in that sense. And it is that Sasha has the incredible balance of 7-0 in Roland Garros games in which he has had to go to the fifth set. What will happen this time?

– Effectiveness of Alexander Zverev —- in Roland Garros matches that reached the deciding set: 100% | 7-0 – MisterOnly.Tennis (@OnlyRogerCanFly) June 11, 2021