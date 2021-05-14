Zverev wakes up in time against Nishikori and will play with Nadal again

EFE | The German Alexander Zverev, number 6 in the world, came back on Thursday from an adverse 4-1 in the third set and defeated the Japanese Kei nishikori (3-6, 6-3 and 6-4) to advance to the quarterfinals of the 1,000 Masters in Rome, in which he will reissue against the Spanish Rafa Nadal the match of that same round that he won last week in Madrid, on the way of the title.

As it happened hours before to Rafael Nadal, who canceled two match balls to beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov, Zverev was also on the ropes against Nishikori, current world number 43, but who in the past became number 4.

Keeps. On. Winning! Madrid champion @AlexZverev comes from a break down in the final set to defeat Nishikori 4-6 6-3 6-4. # IBI21 pic.twitter.com/EelelrlvG8 – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 13, 2021

Zverev had a hard time at the Pietrangeli track, which the spectators returned to after the first four days of competition behind closed doors. He lost the first set 6-3 and trailed 3-1 in the second, before pulling off a hard-fought comeback.

The German, who had won three of the four precedents against Nishikori, including last week in Madrid, was nervous and protested some decisions of the judge, but managed to turn a very difficult game around.

He won the second set 6-3 and, despite losing 4-1 in the decisive quarter, he resurfaced with a streak of five consecutive games to continue his Roman path, where he won the first of his four Masters 1,000 titles in 2017.

Nadal won five of the previous eight with Zverev, but the German won the last three times.