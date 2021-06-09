in Tennis

Zverev vs Tsitsipas: the direct duel to be the new number 4

Alexander Zverev Y Stefanos Tsitsipas they are doing a great Roland Garros 2021. Just look at the solvency in which both got rid of Alexander Davidovich Y Daniil Medvedev, respectively. Now, they will play a place in the final, in a duel of height that promises great emotions. But, as if that were not enough, there is another incentive: the winner of the crash will automatically be new number 4 of the ATP ranking, ahead of Dominic Thiem.

