Zverev vs Tsitsipas: the direct duel to be the new number 4

Alexander Zverev Y Stefanos Tsitsipas they are doing a great Roland Garros 2021. Just look at the solvency in which both got rid of Alexander Davidovich Y Daniil Medvedev, respectively. Now, they will play a place in the final, in a duel of height that promises great emotions. But, as if that were not enough, there is another incentive: the winner of the crash will automatically be new number 4 of the ATP ranking, ahead of Dominic Thiem.

– Rankings battles intensify. – Medvedev exits the battle for Number 1. Djokovic keeps a 570 pts lead, but can increase it from SF onwards. – The battle for Number 4 will be direct. Winner of Tsitsipas and Zverev will be the new World # 4. For Stef, that is a new Career High. – Open Era Rankings (@OpenEraRankings) June 9, 2021