Despite having made a great Australian Open in January, in which he stayed at the gates of the final after being defeated by Thiem in the semifinals, Alexander Zverev suspects that he could have played the Australian Grand Slam infected with coronavirus.

In the days leading up to the tournament, the German tennis player traveled to China: «My girlfriend Brenda and I were in China on December 28. I was very ill several days later. You can’t imagine how many times I coughed during my month in Australia. I had a fever for two or three days and I had a dry cough for a long time »Zverev pointed out.

“We did not know what it was, but now several months later seeing the situation today, I am clear that we could have caught the coronavirus. I’m not saying I would have had it 100% since my results in Australia were good, but the suspicions are there, “added the German.

Likewise, Alexander Zverev has recognized that the tennis stoppage due to the coronavirus crisis has not been good for him: «The situation is quite complicated for me, because I played very poorly in 2019. I hardly defended points in the following months, and Because of this stoppage and freezing of points, I was stuck in seventh place. I had many options to finish the year in the top-5, but this has penalized me and I will have to wait several more months to resume my goals. Although in 2020 I do not have many options left, “he concluded.