Zverev, surprised in Halle by Humbert

The German Alexander Zverev, third favorite, said goodbye to the tournament Find after losing in round of 16 against the french Ugo Humbert in three sets7-6 (4), 3-6 and 6-3).

Zverev, This year’s winner of the Masters 1000 in Madrid and in Acapulco, he could not add his second victory on the grass of the German tournament where he was a finalist in the 2016 and 2017 editions.

The German, who left the tournament with the only victory, in the first round, against his compatriot Dominik Koepfer, could not complete the comeback against Humbert, who recovered the pulse of the match in the final set after giving up the second.

The Frenchman, who accumulates two titles in his history, in Antwerp and Auckland in 2020 and who took almost two hours to close his first win against Zverev, will face the American in the semifinals Sebastian korda, who beat the Japanese Kei nishikori for 2-6, 6-3 and 7-5.

The South African also made progress in the picture Lloyd Harris, a finalist this year in Dubai and last year in Adelaide, who beat the Slovakian Lukas Lacko by 6-3 and 7-6 (8). Harris will face in the quarterfinals against the winner of the duel between the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili and french Arthur Rinderknech.