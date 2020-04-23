The German tennis player Alexander Zverev has supported the possibility of playing professional tournaments without spectators “if it is safer for everyone”, adding that prefers this option rather than continuing on the dry dock. “It is a pity, but if it is safer for everyone (to play without spectators), why not?” Asked Zverev, seventh in the ATP world ranking, in statements to dpa.

Due to the pandemic, the tennis circuit is suspended until mid-July and the suspension is likely to last. Zverev doubts that the US Open can be held in September as planned, as the American city is particularly affected by the coronavirus.

However, Zverev hopes that a tournament can be held this year. “ATP has to assess what is possible and when. Maybe they can’t

tournaments to be held in the United States, but in Europe“suggested the 23-year-old tennis player, who currently trains in Florida.

In his opinion, the travel restrictions they are the biggest problem tennis faces to return to normality. Despite everything, Zverev remains optimistic. “We are at the end of April, there is still time to spare,” he stressed.

