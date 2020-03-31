Alexander Zverev and Marcelo Melo, an accomplished Brazilian dubber, they did an Instagram direct in which they answered some questions and explained the reason why they spend the quarantine together. A solid friendship unites them since the German landed on the circuit. “We met in Rotterdam 2015. I was always alone, I did not know anyone, he suggested eating to make a friend and he was very kind. He has mentored me since then about life as a professional tennis player,” said the German who reaffirmed in his idea that Roger Federer is his favorite tennis player and he sent a message to everyone to fight against coronavirus. “It is important to be responsible and follow the rules of confinement because this way we can return to normality as soon as possible. Hopefully we will all stay safe and this will happen,” he said in words collected by the ATP website.

.