Zverev signs the Champions match with Nadal in Madrid

The German Alexander Zverev will be the rival of Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open. A duel between champions as Sascha prevailed in the 2018 edition and the Spanish dominated the tournament five times (2005, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017). They are summoned at the Manolo Santana Stadium this Friday not before 3:00 p.m.

Zverev, 24 years old and sixth in the world ranking, defeated the British in his round of 16 Dan evans by 6-3 and 7-6 (3). He showed reliability with the serve, despite the 6 double faults, which are no longer the nightmare of months ago, and he is increasingly consistent with the right. The backhand flies as usual.

He did not shine in Monte Carlo, beaten by David Goffin, nor last week in Munich, surpassed by Ilya Ivashka, but he claims that Madrid and Rome are his two favorite events on clay.

In the Magic Box he already demonstrated it by lifting the crown. Now he will challenge the king of the land, with whom he has a negative global record, 2-5, and in the brick dust (0-3).

Although that same record indicates that Zverev was better in the two most recent matches, both indoor and hard: 6-4 and 7-5 in the ‘semis’ of Paris 2020 and 6-2 and 6-4 in the 2019 London ATP Finals.

Nadal can not with the Teuton from the end of rome of 2018, with a 6-1, 1-6 and 6-3 victory, after a rain break that allowed Rafa to react in the third round. Before going to the dressing room the German was overwhelming.