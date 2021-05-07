Zverev: Schedule and where to watch the Madrid Masters 1000 tennis today on TV

Rafa Nadal and Alexander Zverev they face each other in the quarterfinals of Madrid Masters 1000. The manacorí starts as a favorite against the young German, who, although he knows what it is to be a champion in Madrid, faces the great dominator of clay, recently champion of the Count of Godó 2021.

Nadal seeks his sixth title in Madrid and for this you must exceed Sascha zverev, in a duel between the top ten that promises in a box that at first seems complicated, since the German is also at a very good level. Number 2 in the world comes from winning the ATP 500 of the Count of Godó, so his confidence is high, since he has also clearly surpassed Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image in the second round (6-1, 6-2) already Alexei popyrin in third (6-3, 6-3).

Nadal has been displaying very good tennis in the Mutua Madrid Open 2021 and must put one more gear to face Zverev, that with his serve he can take advantage of the Madrid height. Nadal has been a five-time champion in Madrid, although his last triumph dates from 2017. On the part of Sascha, his title was in 2018, when he defeated Dominic Thiem in the final 6-4, 6-4.

Zverev currently occupies the sixth place in the ATP ranking with 6125 points, while Nadal is second with 9810, behind the world number 1, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, which adds up to 11963 and will return in the Rome Masters 1000 to the circuit. “Sascha” comes from defeating the British Daniel Evans in 3rd round by 6-3, 7-6.

The clay court season ahead Nadal, Besides this Madrid Masters 1000, it will be the tournament of the same category of Rome. Of course, on the horizon is the Grand slam of beaten earth, Roland Garros.

Nadal has conquered in 13 times the French Grand Slam and again he will seek to improve himself. The conditions in Madrid are somewhat different due to the height, which tennis players have to face. Servers have a further advantage, as is the case of Alexander Zverev, which will try to take advantage.

The head-to-head between both players is favorable to NothingHe 5-2, where his triumphs on clay have been three. In the Montecaro Masters 1000 2017 (6-1, 6-1), in the duel of the Davis Cup between Spain and Germany (6-1, 6-4, 6-4), and in the fFinal of the Masters 1000 of Rome 2018 (6-1, 1-6, 6-3).

When is Nadal – Zverev played?

The game is played today, Friday May 7, not before 15.00 hours

Where to see the Nadal – Zverev?

The encounter can be seen by Teledeporte and by Movistar Sports (53), platform dial Movistar Plus. The change from VAMOS to Movistar Deportes is due to the match of the match with Formula 1. Thus, at around 4.10 p.m., when the free practice sessions are over, the match will go from Movistar Deportes to GO (8), platform dial Movistar Plus, to continue in this chain until the end of its broadcast. You can follow all the information about the match live on the Mundo Deportivo website.