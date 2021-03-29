Zverev qualifies for the Acapulco final

03/20/2021 at 06:39 CET

The German Alexander Zverev, second seed, came from behind in the second set to defeat this Friday por 6-4, 7-6 (5) to his compatriot Dominik Koepfer and qualify for the final of the Mexican Tennis Open.

In the Acapulco resort, Koepfer, 71 in the ATP ranking, gave Zverev a fight for 2:09 hours, but lacked cool blood when he was able to close the second set in his favor and facilitated the victory to the seventh on the list of the world.

Zverev started according to expectations, broke in the first game and did it again in the fifth, but his rival accommodated the fast shots against and recovered one of the breaks in the sixth game, from which he got at the match.

Last year’s US Open finalist played safe when he was in danger and took the first heat, but started the second badly.

At the beginning of the second set, less than 100 kilometers from Acapulco a earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 on the Richter scale, after which Koepfer lowered the number of unforced errors and maintained service effectiveness.

In the fourth game Koepfer broke the rival’s serve and, although he was about to give up in all his service games, he recovered until with the score 5-4, with everything to close, he committed two double faults and threw a ball out to provoke an equalizer that shortly after led the duel to a ‘tie break’.

In the tiebreaker Zverev made a mini break in the fourth point and although Koepfer recovered in the tenth, he failed in his service in the twelfth point and lost 7-5, after committing 30 unforced errors throughout the duel and getting only 14 winners.

“It’s great to be in another final, whatever the rival is, it will be tough, but I’m ready”said Zverev, who will dispute the title against the winner between Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and Italian Lorenzo Musetti, revelation of the tournament, after arriving from the ‘qualy’ and eliminating Argentine Diego Schwartzman, American Frances Tiafoe and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov .

The Mexican Tennis Open, APT 500 tournament, which takes place on a hard court, will distribute a prize pool of 1,204,960 dollars (1,012,133 euros at the exchange rate).