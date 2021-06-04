Zverev qualified for the round of 16 for the fourth consecutive year

06/04/2021 at 5:52 PM CEST

German Alexander Zverer, sixth seed, qualified for the round of 16 for the fourth consecutive year, after defeating Serbian Laslo Djere, 6-2, 7-5 and 6-2, in 2 hours and 8 minutes. The winner of the last Masters 1,000 in Madrid has played the quarterfinals twice, although last year he was defeated in the second round.

Against Djere he had a calmer match than in the first two rounds, when he beat his compatriot Oscar Otte in five sets, coming from the previous phase, and in trIt is difficult against the Russian Roman Safiullin, also classified.

The tennis player reaches the quarterfinals at a great level: “Today I played better than in the first two sets and that is what I have to do because the most complex matches come“said the player.

Zverev, who assured that he is gaining in maturity in Grand Slam tournaments, will now be measured against the Japanese Kei Nishikori, that was classified after the retirement of the Swiss Henri Laaksonen, when the marker reflected 7-5 and 0-0.