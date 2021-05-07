Zverev of the Masters 1000 Madrid: schedule and where to watch on TV

05/07/2021

Rafael Nadal He is the only surviving Spaniard at the Masters 1000 in Madrid and has managed to reach the quarterfinals with an incredible ability. The Balearic Islands face today May 7 from 3:00 p.m. (CET) the german tennis player Alexander Zverev, a duel between two tennis players with very similar levels. In fact, it is the first tall rival Rafa Nadal will meet, as the German pursues him in the standings. The meeting you will follow him on the SPORT website live and you will also have the opportunity to see it through Teledeporte.

Alexander Zverev He is a 24-year-old tennis player who starts as sixth place in the ATP ranking. He has quite a brilliant career despite his age, so he will not make things easy for the manacorí.

The games will start at 11 in the morning and will run throughout the afternoon. The game that concerns us this time will be broadcast by Teledeporte from 3:00 p.m. Central European Time.