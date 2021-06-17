Zverev lost and now there is only one top ten left in Halle

It is rare to see the pictures of some of the most important pre-Wimbledon tournaments and not find Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic in the limelight. The Swiss was eliminated in the second round on Wednesday, and both the Spanish and the Serbian decided not to participate in this championship.

On Thursday afternoon the German Alexander Zverev, number six in the world, was eliminated from the ATP 500 in Halle after falling in the round of 16 against Frenchman Ugo Humbert (31st) by 7-6 (7/4), 3-6 and 6-3, in one hour and 53 minutes.

The venue could not celebrate with its people and now only one of the eight seeds of the tournament remains: the Russian Andrey rublev, who now must face Philipp Kohlschreiber In rooms.

“It is the biggest victory of my career”Humbert declared at Eurosport after the win against Zverev, whom he was facing for the first time. In addition, the French added: “I have been very stable mentally.”

In a fairly close match, the serves of the 22-year-old French tennis player were essential to defeat the German. He made ten aces and won 77% of the points contested with his first serve.

Now, Humbert will have to face the American Sebastian Korda (52º) this Friday. The winner will receive a direct pass to the semifinal of the tournament that distributes more than $ 1,765,000 in prizes.

