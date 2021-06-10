Zverev: Know the odds of the French Open semifinal

06/10/2021 at 8:19 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Tomorrow, Stefanos Tsitsipás Y Alexander Zverev they will face in the first semi-final of the French Open 2021, playing a match with a history for which, according to estimates, the first of the mentioned is favorite.

Particularly, the bookmakers value the Greek’s victory at 1.38, unlike the 2.9 in which the conquest by the German is listed. The difference, as can be seen, is not considerable, but it is understandable considering that, of the seven times they have met on the pitch, five have culminated in conquest for Tsitsipás.

Nevertheless, Zverev, who is located in sixth place in the ATP ranking, he beat his opponent 6-4 and 7-6 in the last time they met, which dates from this year. Instead, the impositions of the Athenian oscillate between 2020 and 2018, without counting his first appointment in the field because this, like the most recent, left the one of Russian descent as victorious.

So that, Tsitsipás – Zverev on June 11 will be an extremely close match, and will be in charge of defining the tennis player who will face Nadal or Djokovic in the grand final of the French Open 2021.