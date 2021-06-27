Zverev: “It’s a myth that it takes a ten-time Grand Slam champion to win one.”

Alexander Zverev spoke in the preview of Wimbledon 2021 from a question that has been haunting him for a while, and it is none other than that of his coach: “It is a myth that it takes a ten-time Grand Slam champion to win a Grand Slam. Federer, Djokovic, Nadal always had their own coaches. They had people they trusted who could do the best job. You don’t need any Grand Slam champion because he’s known by name. There are also Grand Slam champions who would be great coaches, but the best coaches are the ones you spend 24 hours a day with, who have known you best since childhood. These are the coaches who improve you, with whom you advance and develop your game ”.