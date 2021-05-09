Zverev is crowned in Madrid

05/09/2021 at 9:49 PM CEST

Cristina Moreno

Alexander Zverev He closed a great week in Madrid with a flourish, winning the title after beating the Italian Matteo berrettini by 6-7 (10), 6-4 and 6-3. Second Madrid Masters for Sascha who already won the title in the 2018 edition after winning in the final a Dominic Thiem.

The German tennis player took two hours and 42 minutes to come back and overcome the Roman player in a tough final, who faced the possibility of winning the most important tournament of his career at the Caja Mágica.

Hard game, very hard. Of those of staining the shirt with the red of the earth. Fought and with the two tennis players showing, in turns, their best version. Started deflated Zverev. The aggressive game he showed in the quarterfinals against Nadal and in the semifinals against Thiem he was neutralized by a firm Matteo Berrettini who gave no respite in the first round. Even so, the German managed to take the dispute to the ‘tie-break’ that ended on the Italian side, tenor to a double fault of Sascha at the worst time.

When he looked beaten, he rose from his ashes in the second set. The doubts of the beginning were diluted and the best version of the tennis player from Hamburg came to light.

In the third, the duel had already settled completely. Berrettini he stopped adding winners and started making more unforced errors than he would have liked. In fact, one of those errors gave the first match ball to Zverev. He arrived with 5-3 on the scoreboard and the point was played by the transalpine with a second serve. He saved her. The next one did not forgive him.