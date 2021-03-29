Zverev is crowned Champion in Acapulco after an epic final against Tsitsipas

Zverev champion in Acapulco after beating Tsitsipas / Getty Images

EFE | The German Alexander Zverev, second favorite, defeated the Greek 6-4 and 7-6 (3) this Saturday Stefanos Tsitsipas, first seed, to win the Mexican Tennis Open, ATP 500 tournament held in the resort of Acapulco.

It is the third victory in seven matches for Zverev, 23 years old and world No. 7, over Tsitsipas, 22 years old and No. 5. It is the fourteenth crown of the German in ATP, first since he doubled in the Cologne 1 and 2 tournaments in the return from the stoppage due to the coronavirus.

Tsitsipas had an impeccable start-up performance, with good winners and punches that led to unforced errors from the German.

The moment @AlexZverev defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the @AbiertoTelcel title for the first time 🙌 # AMT2021 pic.twitter.com/DwRvBHqiuy – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 21, 2021

Zverev recovered from three break opportunities in the sixth game, which boosted his confidence. In the seventh he recovered the break and in the ninth he broke the serve to Tsipsipas, who missed a drop, then went long with a crossed backhand and committed a double fault that cost him the set when he lost the service again.

Tsitsipas had most winners, 10-7 and fewer unforced errors, 10-13However, Zverev was finer in the crucial moments, key of the set.

The second manga was epic. The two made mistakes that put their services at risk, but they responded at zero hour and there were no breaks.

“It has been one of my funniest weeks in recent years. I’ll be back next year, ”said Zverev, who praised Tsitsipas’s game and was confident that they both have many major tournament finals left because they are among the best in the world and belong to the same generation.