Zverev: “I still don’t have a good feeling on the grass”

If there is something that tennis players usually highlight as a difficulty, it is the change of surface from one week to the next. Different sensations, another bite of the ball and even a totally different shoe. In fact, Alexander Zverev, who fought against Stefanos Tsitsipas for more than three hours in the semifinals of Roland Garros five days ago, quickly changed the clay for the grass and despite the difficulties he had, he was able to debut with a victory against Dominik Koepfer by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3 in the Halle ATP 500. “I still don’t have a good feeling on the grass. It’s just my third day, but it was about a good performance in Paris. I still have a lot to work on, but I’m happy to have been able to win,” he explained after the match on the track, according to words collected by the ATP.