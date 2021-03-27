Zverev hits it before Ruusuvuori

03/27/2021 at 00:48 CET

EFE

The German Alexander Zverev, number seven in the world, was given the costalazo of the day at the Masters 1,000 in Miami after fall out before the Finn Emil ruusuvuori, that with a 1-6, 6-3 and 6-1, surprised by eliminating the third seed of the tournament.

Again, Zverev has fallen off the rails in Miami again. In his only three appearances (2017, 2018 and 2019), he never made it past the second round. Now, in 2021, the first change was fired at its premiere.

Ruusuvuori, number 83 in the ATP rankings, was able to react to an unmitigated defeat in the first round, marked by the strength of Zverev, intractable during the first seven games. However, the crash took a turn from the second set and the Finnish tennis player started a comeback that seemed impossible. He managed to break Zverev’s serve up to four times to take the match to a third and final set in which the German tennis player completely fell apart until succumbing with a resounding 6-1. The executioner of Carlos Alcaraz in the previous round will face the Swede Mikael Ymer for a place in the round of 16.