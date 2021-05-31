Zverev, forced to come back to stay alive at Roland Garros

05/30/2021 at 10:02 PM CEST

EFE

The German Alexander Zverev he was forced to come back two sets against his compatriot Oscar Otte to be imposed by 3-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 Y 6-0 and move on to the second round of Roland Garros.

The sixth favorite, which reached Paris after having won the Paris Masters 1,000, has got used to winning long matches and has chained 8 victories of the last nine games to five sets.

His next rival will come out of the duel between the Russian Roman Sufiullin and spanish Carlos Taverner, both coming from the previous phase.