Novak Djokovic He is two games away from continuing to write history and from being able to complete the last and only ‘important’ empty record that remains in his record: the Olympic Games. In that sense, Alexander Zverev, his next opponent in the Tokyo semifinals, said: “Djokovic is playing the best tennis of his life.” And added in words collected by TennisHead: “I’m going to do my best. Logically, he is the favorite and I know that very few can beat him, but I hope to be one of those.”