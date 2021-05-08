Zverev disarms Thiem to play his second final in Madrid

Alexander Zverev, 24 years old and world No. 6, he is confirming with facts that the Mutua Madrid Open is one of his favorite tournaments on clay, together with Rome, next week’s Masters 1000 ATP event.

Sascha continues to have work at the Caja Mágica, and at a high level, since this Sunday (not before 6:30 p.m.) he will play to win the trophy for the second time. Waiting for rival, who will come out of the duel tonight of two rookies in ATP Masters 1000 finals, the Norwegian Casper ruud and italian Matteo berrettini.

Alexander Zverev showed the same forcefulness with which he ended up overwhelming Rafa Nadal in the quarterfinals. In ‘semis’ he disarmed the Austrian Dominic Thiem, 6-3 and 6-4 in 1h.37 ‘. The Teuton repeated victory over his victim in this same scenario in the final of 2018. And the result was not more forceful this time because with 4-1 and Sascha’s service, the warrior character of ‘Domi’ gave for a last breath winning in the agony two games. A rattle.

In Madrid Zverev dominates Thiem, his executioner in 9 of 11 games, in 4 of 6 on clay. But at the Manolo Santana Stadium the circumstances are aligned in favor of the German, better in shape, more rolling and who suffered less from the wind.

Zverev hadn’t shone even in Monte Carlo nor in Munich, although he had accumulated hours and competition rhythm, arriving in conditions in Madrid.

On the contrary, Thiem reappeared after two months away from the circuit, looking for a mental rest, assimilating all that it means to win a first Grand Slam after so much time looking for it and at the time of Big 3. He did it in the US Open 2020, precisely lifting two balls down in front of Zverev.

Thiem braced himself physically, honed a sore knee and gathered momentum on the way Roland Garros. Three victories in Madrid and one loss to a superior Zverev, with more spark, blows and a defense capacity in exchanges that he has added to his arsenal, rounding it out.

For Zverev it will be the option of winning a 15th title, second in the course after Acapulco and fourth in the Masters 1000 ATP category. He will contest his 24th ATP final.