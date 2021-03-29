Zverev defeats Tsitsipas in the final of the Acapulco tournament

03/21/2021 at 07:46 CET

Efe

The German Alexander Zverev, second favorite, defeated this Saturday by 6-4, 7-6 (3) to the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, first seed, to win the Mexican Tennis Open, an ATP 500 tournament held in the Acapulco resort.

Tsitsipas had an impeccable start-up performance, with good winners and punches that led to unforced errors from the German. In the second game the Greek broke the opponent’s serve, but in the fourth the German began to play more forward, hurt with the backhand and turned the set around.

Zverev bounced back from three break opportunities in the sixth game, which boosted his confidence. In the seventh he recovered the ‘break’ and in the ninth he broke the serve to Tsipsipas, who missed a ‘drop shot’, then he was long with a crossed backhand and committed a double fault that cost him the set when he lost again the service.

Zverev raised El Guaje in Acapulco! 👏👏👏 The # AMT2021 final had spectacular points, saved match points and lots of action! To watch the full # AMT2021 matches, tune in to ESPN #CelebratingTennis pic.twitter.com/LrwL3JkZWC – Mexican Open (@AbiertoTelcel) March 21, 2021

Tsitsipas had more winners, 10-7 and fewer unforced errors, 10-13, however Zverev was finer in the crucial moments, key of the set.

The second manga was epic. The two made mistakes that put their services at risk, but they responded well and there were no breaks.

Tsistipas saved three break points in the third game, but when he had to be persistent it was in the eleventh game where he needed to come from behind six times to maintain serve.

The Greek recovered in the end of the match.

In the ‘tie break’ Tsitsipas crashed the ball into the net, but recovered with a mini ‘break’ in the fourth game. However, a passing shot by Zverev changed everything and he headed for a 7-3 victory.

Zverev, loser of the 2019 final, He dressed in the shirt of the Mexican soccer team and thanked the tournament organizers, considered by the players the best ATP 500 on the circuit.

“It has been one of my funniest weeks in recent years. I’ll be back next year,” said Zverev, who praised Tsitsipas’ game and was confident that they both have many major tournament finals left because they are among the best in the world and they belong to the same generation.