Zverev champion of the Mutua Madrid Open 2021

The German Alexander Zverev gave up his first set of the tournament, but came back with the strength of having left on the road to Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem and the experience of its success in 2018.

Sascha, 24 years old and world No. 6, won his second Mutua Madrid Open, defeating the Italian in the final Matteo berrettini, 25 years and nº 10, for 6-7 (8-10), 6-4 and 6-3 in 2h. 40 ‘ of an excellent game, with two protagonists who arrived at the meeting in a streak and who underlined the power of their blows, especially the serve, even more important indoors, since the Manolo Santana Stadium was covered by the rain.

🏆 Madrid is Sascha territory.

Zverev defeats Berrettini and gets his second title at @ MutuaMadridOpen. # DeLaTierraAlCielo pic.twitter.com/7n3Enrve7g – Tennis in Movistar + (@MovistarTenis) May 9, 2021

More tables from Zverev, who has ATP Finals in his record, who knows a Grand Slam final (US Open 2020) and who won his 15th ATP title in 24 finals, fourth Masters 1000 after Rome and Canada 2017 and the previous one at the Caja Mágica, in 2018. Hamburg’s magic week, which this season had already reigned on the hard court of Acapulco.