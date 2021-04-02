Zverev beats Ruusuvuori at his Miami premiere

The German Alexander Zverev, number seven in the world, gave the coast of the day at the 1,000 Masters in Miami after losing to the Finnish Emil Ruusuvuori that with a 1-6, 6-3 and 6-1, surprised by eliminating the third seed of the tournament.

Once again, Zverev has gone to bed again in Miami. In his only three appearances (2017, 2018 and 2019), he never made it past the second round. Now, in 2021, the first change was fired at its premiere.

Ruusuvuori, number 83 of the ATP ranking, was able to react to an unmitigated defeat in the first set, marked by the strength of Zverev, intractable during the first seven games. However, the crash took a turn from the second set and the Finnish tennis player started a comeback that seemed impossible.

He managed to break Zverev’s serve up to four times to take the match to a third and final set in which the German tennis player completely collapsed until succumbing with a resounding 6-1. Carlos Alcraz’s executioner in the previous round, will face the Swede Mikael Ymer for a place in the round of 16.