Zverev and Tsitsipas, the young relays of the greats sweep Roland Garros

06/09/2021 at 09:25 CEST

This new edition of Roland Garros It has become a true showcase for true high-quality tennis demonstrations. The enormous comeback of Djokovic and the overwhelming victories of Rafa Nadal have found two counterparts to take into account in what many consider the natural replacement of both: Alexander Zverev and Stéfanos Tsitsipás, German and Greek respectively.

Now both They will meet on Thursday in the first semifinal, which will give a lot to talk about, since it will throw the main rival of the opposite box to Rafa Nadal.

The German suffered in his first match against his compatriot Oscar Otte: 3-6 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and 6-0. However, the rest of matches he has won by three sets and with tall rivals like Kei Nishikori.

For his part, the Hellenic tennis player has only given up one set to John Isner. Consequently, it has had less physical wear because the games have been less prolonged. Yes, he has faced rivals the height of Medvedev, the number two in the world and a true undeniable at this point.

Zverev and Tsitsipas occupy positions 6 and 5 of the ATP ranking at the moment.