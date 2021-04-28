Zverev and Ruud go to quarterfinals in Munich

Tennis

The German Alexander Zverev and the norwegian Casper ruud, first and second seeds, advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament Munich without giving up a single set, in their respective matches against the Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis and the Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas.

Zverev, double champion of this competition, in 2017 and 2018, won 6-2 and 6-4 against the Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis, protected by his powerful serve. He will face the Belarusian in the quarterfinals Ilya Ivashka, who beat (7-6 (7), 1-6 and 2-6) the American Mackenzie McDonald.

On the other hand, Ruud, who defeated Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-3 and 6-2, will face the eighth seed, Australian John Millman, who went to the quarterfinals after the abandonment of Argentine Guido Pella due to physical problems when the party was favorable (6-2 and 0-2) for the Bahia Blanca tennis player.