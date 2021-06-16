Zverev and Rublev go to the eighth of Halle

The German Alexander Zverev and the russian Andrey rublev, third and fourth favorites of the tournament Find, respectively, they passed to the round of 16 after winning their first round matches.

Zverev He got rid of his compatriot Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3, and will face in the second round the winner of the duel between Frenchman Ugo Umbert and American Sam Querrey.

Rublev He beat his compatriot Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (5), and will face Australian Jordan Thompson.

The German also passed to eighth Jan-Lennard Struff, who beat the top seed of the tournament, Russian Daniil Medveded, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

The French Gaël monfils, eighth seeded, lost, 6-4, 6-4, to the South African Lloyd Harris, who will face the Slovakian Lukas Lacko in the round of 16.

The Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili and the canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime They went to the second round after beating, respectively, the French Gilles Simon (6-1,3-6 and 6-4) and the Polish Hubert Hurkacz (6-3 and 7-5).

Auger-Aliassime will be measured in the second round to the fifth most favorite, the Swiss Roger Federer, while Basilashvili will seek a place in the quarterfinals against the French Arthur Rinderknech.