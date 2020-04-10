A curious image that comes to us from Florida, with one of the best players in the world training at the facilities of the SaddlebrookTennis, a famous training center where Alexander Zverev usually makes stays to get ready throughout the season. We knew that the crisis of coronavirus He was surprised there and was confined with his friend Marcelo Melo. That is why it is very surprising to see a post on Instagram where he appears training. A week ago the governor of Florida, Ron de Santis, decreed the confinement, but it seems that there could be exceptions taken advantage of by the Teutón.

Alexander Zverev seems to be living on a different planet to the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/S5sgn3jIyH – Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) April 9, 2020

