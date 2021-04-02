Zverev accepts the invitation to the Andalusian Open

04/02/2021

On at 17:40 CEST

Alexander Zverev, number 7 in the ATP ranking, confirmed this Friday his participation in the AnyTech365 Andalucía Open, an ATP 250 category tournament that is held in Marbella from April 4 to 11, being the main seed of the Andalusian event.

The winner of 14 ATP titles, including three Masters 1000s, will be the first seed of the Marbella tournament thanks to a ‘wild card’ from the organization. “One of the best rackets on the circuit that joins the main draw and thus becomes the top favorite to the final victory,” reports the organization.

Zverev arrives at AnyTech365 Andalucía after having reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where he yielded to the world’s number one Novak Djokovic; and a few weeks later he won the ATP 500 in Acapulco, after beating Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.