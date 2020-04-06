A few very familiar days are past Zuria Vega during the quarantine, and she has shown it on her social networks, where she frequently publishes photographs with her children and her husband.

But in recent days she released an image in which she appears alone and lying on the floor, wearing a gray top and torn jeans, which allowed her to show off a great neckline. The actress appears to have been at home for 21 days.

Due to the measures taken by the coronavirus pandemic, the film’s premiere “And what is he like?”, which Zuria stars along with Omar Chaparro Y Mauricio Ochmann It has been postponed, since it would be exhibited in Mexico from April 3, and in the United States from 17 April.

