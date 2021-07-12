Zurdo vs Barrera: Zurdo Ramrez knocks out Sullivan Barrera in four rounds and remains undefeated

Zurdo Ramrez defeats Barrera by TKO. @GoldenBoyBoxing

There was no rival in the ring. Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramrez delivered a remarkable display on the ring this Friday to stay undefeated and beat Sullivan Barrera in four rounds at the Banc of California Stadium, home of LAFC.

The Mexican pgil was better from the first round, ccontrolling the actions and releasing the hands at the precise moment to diminish the Cuban Barrera, who was never comfortable in the stringing.

In the third round Ramrez took advantage of Barrera’s oversight, connecting his powerful left hand to the opponent’s abdomen, who felt the effect and went straight to the canvas.

Lefty understood perfectly that this was the route to go early to rest and in the fourth episode he continued to deplete Sullivan’s body, until the referee decided to stop the fight.

With this victory, The Aztec adds 42 matches won in a row, maintaining the quality of undefeated and looking for a starting opportunity in the light heavyweights.