Zurdo Ramírez debuts for Golden Boy this morning on a splendid billboard

Los Angeles California. Early morning from Friday to Saturday in Spain. Golden Boy Promotions unveils its great signing of recent times, Zurdo.

The Mexican Gilberto Ramirez (41-0, 27 KO) continues to move into light heavyweight, and faces his first serious test against the Cuban Sullivan Barrera (22-3, 14 KO), former amateur world champion. Barrera, now 39, has lost in recent times to Dmitry Bivol and Jesse Hart, in their last fight, and it seems like an appropriate touchstone to start Zurdo’s new stage in Golden Boy with a high-level rival, but on the downhill.

Ramírez comes from beating two middle rivals after a hasty victory against the aforementioned Hart, and he needs to re-find sensations to face the owners of the division’s world titles: Bivol himself, Artur Beterbiev or Joe Smith, not to mention the curiosity that I would have to see him in front of Canelo, if he decided to go up to the light heavyweight and face his old promoter. For all this, Lefty is quite a favorite in the betting and analysis of the specialists.

The semi-background combat is even more interesting. And is that the Dominican Javier Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KOs), after a time of bad luck, he has finally found a high-level fight. El Abejón has seen in recent times how he lost up to four great fights, and now has the opportunity to compensate before JoJo Diaz (31-1-1, 15 KO). The Californian, a former world champion in super featherweight, moves up to lightweight after his problems on the scale. He is one of the best fighters in these divisions if he is focused, but at times he has shown a certain instability that deprives him of being a broad candidate to win this tremendously attractive duel. The winner will be Devin Haney’s mandatory world challenger.

The third piece of the great puzzle prepared by Golden Boy is a women’s world title, the WBO light fly. Japanese veteran Tenkai Tsunami (28-12-1, 16 KO) defends her belt against Californian challenger Seniesa Estrada (20-0, 8 KO), who also knows the honeys of the world title, in this case minimal. The aspirant is a favorite, due to sports fullness and abilities; The Japanese has had a very irregular career, with promotions to much higher ranks and losing streaks that cast doubt on her performance, despite her recent winning streak.

The fight that will open the television broadcast is, in our opinion, the most beautiful and even. Two of the great promises of the organizer of the event face each other in lightweight, ten rounds. They are the texan Héctor «Finito» Tanajara (19-0, 5 KO) and William «Camarón» Zepeda (22-0, 20 KO). The styling of Tanajara, with an amazing size for the division, against the punch of Zepeda, with whom ESPABOX spoke a few months ago. Lawsuit of uncertain prognosis to open a night of great boxing.

Before, from 9:15 p.m. in Spain, we will have a very extensive undercard, without television but free on Golden Boy’s social networks, with no less than eight fights. A large part of them have incentive in the sense that they are competitive duels (none of the athletes, except the rival of a rookie, has a negative record, not even equaled) with some crossroads fights and several promises or important names in liza, from the super feather Lamont Roach Jr. (20-1-1, 8 KO) to the light Sparkinson Castle (14-0, 11 KO), who face opponents with very similar business cards. The culmination of this first phase of the gala is the WBA women’s flyweight world championship between the holder, the Japanese Naolo fujioka (18-2-1, 7 KO), boxer with many championships of this caliber on her resume, and the Mexican hopeful Sulem Urbina (12-1, 2 KO), which is curiously coming off the only loss of his career.

As we said, DAZN broadcasts the main part of the event starting at 3:00 this next Spanish morning, from Friday to Saturday.