Zurdo Ramírez debuts for Golden Boy against Sullivan Barrera

The former super middleweight world champion Gilberto Ramirez (41-0, 27 KO), recent signing of Golden Boy Promotions, will debut for Óscar de la Hoya’s company on July 9, in an attractive event that will have JoJo Díaz-Javier Fortuna as more than worthy support. Ramírez has recently moved up to light heavyweight, where he seeks to repeat the successes of his previous stint.

His rival will be the Cuban Sullivan Barrera (22-3, 14 KO), veteran fighter who lost in his last match on points against Jesse Hart, but who has won in his career like against current world champion Joe Smith, whom he beat in 2017. Barrera is known for his technical style, from the Guantánamo school, and before his turn to professionals he made more than 300 fights in amateur boxing.

The event can be followed in Spain by DAZN, and more details of the poster will be known in the coming weeks.